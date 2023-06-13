Wittman and colleagues aim to take a bite out of sharks and help fishermen

The Supporting the Health of Aquatic systems through Research, Knowledge and Enhanced Dialogue (SHARKED) Act will establish a task force to work with fisheries management groups.

The legislation will enable the groups to address the problems posed by increased shark depredation and identify research and funding for improving the current conditions of shark depredation.

U.S. Reps. Rob Wittman of Virginia, Darren Soto of Florida, Garret Graves of Louisiana and Marc of Texas introduced the legislation this week.

“As a lifelong fisherman, I’ve experienced firsthand the impacts of shark depredation and have witnessed its effect on our marine ecosystem,” Wittman said. “I introduced the SHARKED Act to improve the environment of our marine life and sportfishing conditions for anglers while protecting sharks from unsafe conditions and food sources. The SHARKED Act will also serve as the first major step in addressing shark depredation nationwide. I’m proud to have my colleagues on both sides of the aisle join me in this important effort and lead the way for restoring our marine ecosystem and improving fishing experiences for anglers.”

According to Soto, recreational anglers and commercial fishermen need help now across Florida and the U.S. Shark depredation negatively impacts fishing experiences, threatens the safety of sharks and humans, and hurts the sustainability of targeted fish populations.

“That is why I am proud to co-introduce the Supporting the Health of Aquatic Systems through Research Knowledge and Enhanced Dialogue Act (SHARKED) Act, a bill that will direct the Department of Commerce to establish a task force to combat shark depredation and help Florida fishermen while protecting the future of the fishing industry and our marine ecosystems,” Soto said.

In Louisiana, Graves said, it is common for anglers to reel in a hooked red snapper and realize the snapper has been bitten in half by sharks.

“We already pay too much in taxes — the tax collector taking more off the top is salt in the wound. The SHARKED Act will bring in experts to better understand these populations and unusual animal behaviors and help us keep more of our catch,” Graves said.