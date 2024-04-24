Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home U.S. House approves legislation to ban TikTok if parent company does not sell social media app
US & World

U.S. House approves legislation to ban TikTok if parent company does not sell social media app

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
TikTok
(© rh2010– stock.adobe.com)

Last weekend, the U.S. House voted to ban TikTok if parent company ByteDance does not sell it to an approved buyer.

American lawmakers take issue with the fact that ByteDance, a Chinese-owned company, is subject to the will of the Chinese Communist Party. At any time, CCP may request that TikTok turn over sensitive data on Americans who use the social media app.

“I’m also very glad to see progress toward compelling a divestiture of TikTok from its parent company, Byte Dance, which is legally beholden to the Chinese Communist Party. This is a strong step forward to shore up our national security against malign influence, and it couldn’t come at a more important time,” Virginia Sen. Mark R. Warner said Saturday in a statement. Warner is chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and has expressed concern over the social media app’s use in the United States for some time.

According to NBC News, experts anticipate approval from the U.S. Senate and signature into American law by President Joe Biden, but an actual ban on TikTok would be years away. ByteDance is expected to delay the ban by challenging it in a court of law.

Several have expressed interest in buying TikTok from ByteDance but the company is expected not to sell because the social media app is considered a national security asset for China.

Approximately 60 percent of TikTok users, according to a financial services group Wedbush survey, said they would move their content to Instagram or Facebook if TikTok is banned in the U.S. or sold. Nineteen percent said they would just use YouTube.

Bernstein analysts forecast that Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook, would take as much as 60 percent of TikTok’s American ad revenue while YouTube would gain 25 percent.

Related stories:

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County supervisor raises issue with ‘Totally Unprofessional’ AFP column
2 Charlottesville: Police looking for two suspects in alleged assault on University Avenue
3 Downtown revival, popularity of coffee makes Espresso Bar concept timely for Waynesboro
4 ‘Dedicated his career to the safety of the citizens’: Staunton Fire Chief abruptly retires
5 Spongy moth infestation causing damage, safety hazards at Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

Local, Schools

Waynesboro Schools celebrates ‘heart and soul of our educational community’

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia tech
Schools, Virginia

Virginia Tech to raise tuition, fees, room and board for 2024-25 academic year

Crystal Graham

The Board of Visitors set tuition and fees this month for the 2024-25 academic year at Virginia Tech.

government money
Sports

UVA Athletics rolls out Sabre Society: Big money for sports disguised as philanthropy

Chris Graham

UVA Athletics is wasting no time positioning itself to take advantage of the new Virginia state law that will allow the athletics department to directly compensate student-athletes via NIL deals.

police car arrest lights
Local, Public Safety

Charlottesville Police ask for surveillance footage to identify suspect in morning stabbing

Crystal Graham
uva-football
Sports

Virginia announces football games with Washington State in 2025, 2031 seasons

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Sports

Analysis: Is Northern Illinois transfer Xavier Amos a good fit at Virginia?

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels take series opener from Bowie Baysox, 6-2

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status