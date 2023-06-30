Supreme Court decision on affirmative action could create ripple effects

A Supreme Court decision Thursday will have colleges across the country rethinking affirmative action policies.

At Harvard and the University of North Carolina, affirmative action policies are out now. Race is one of many factors considered with admissions to both colleges but an anti-affirmative group challenged the policies. The Supreme Court ruled 6 to 3 in the Harvard case and 6 to 2 with UNC that the policies violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

As reported by USA Today, Harvard released a statement that it will abide by the decision but continue to encourage diversity.

Some believe yesterday’s decision could have ripple effects into the American workforce.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4 and is the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress, issued a statement today after decisions in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. (SFAI) v. President and Fellows of Harvard and SFAI v. University of North Carolina.

“Today’s disappointing Supreme Court ruling dismantles affirmative action and undermines an important effort to address racial inequality caused by our nation’s history with racism. This holistic approach to college admissions was integral to creating opportunity for disadvantaged Black and Brown communities. The impact of 246 years of slavery and 100 years of Jim Crow on our communities and institutions did not go away with a magic wand,” McClellan said.

She added that racial minorities face greater obstacles to educational and economic mobility because of systemic segregation and inequity.

“Low-income children and children of color are more likely to live in underfunded school districts. They are also less likely to have parents who pursued higher education or to attend preschool or other early childhood education programs. All of these factors contribute to opportunity gaps that set them at a disadvantage in the college admissions process.”

McClellan’s parents were impacted by racial discrimination in the Jim Crow South when it came to their education. Education creates opportunities.

“Those experiences led them to a lifelong commitment to addressing those impacts as educators, a commitment I share as a legislator. It is deeply disturbing that the Supreme Court ruled today to restrict opportunities for generations to come,” McClellan said.

She called the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down a critical initiative put in place nearly 60 years ago as “detrimental” to the United States.

“We must continue to reckon with our nation’s past and work to advance policies that address intergenerational disparities and create opportunity for every American, regardless of their race, socioeconomic status, or background.”

In their decision, the Supreme Court exempted military academies, including West Point.