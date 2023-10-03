Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan
Richmond Int’l Airport to offer daily, nonstop flight to Seattle with $1M federal award
Economy, Virginia

Richmond Int’l Airport to offer daily, nonstop flight to Seattle with $1M federal award

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
airplane
(© Jag_cz – stock.adobe.com)

A federal award of $1 million will allow Richmond International Airport to offer daily, nonstop service from Richmond to Seattle.

The office of U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, along with Reps. Jennifer McClellan and Rob Wittman of Virginia, sent a letter of support for the airport to receive funding.

“Richmond International Airport serves more than three million travelers each year — many of whom live in Virginia’s Seventh District. Not only will this funding offer new nonstop flights to expand the travel options available to Virginians, it will strengthen our local economy,” Spanberger said. “This award will help Richmond International Airport better serve Virginia travelers and fulfill the mission to move people, business, and commerce to advance the region. I was proud to join with my colleagues and fellow Virginians, Representatives McClellan and Wittman, alongside our community partners to make the case for Richmond International Airport to receive this funding — and I’m excited to see these funds head home to Virginia.”

The grant funding is made possible through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)’s Small Community Air Service Development Program, which was established by Congress to help smaller communities address air service and airfare issues.

The award will allow RIC to offer daily, nonstop service between Richmond and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). RIC currently offers nonstop service to only Los Angeles and San Francisco. Seattle is the third largest hub airport on the West Coast and is almost 700 miles north of San Francisco.

The federal award will also provide needed connectivity to Alaska, Hawaii and western Canada, as well as significantly reduce travel time, improve competition and potentially reduce air fares.

The Capital Region Airport Commission, ChamberRVA, the Greater Richmond Partnership and Richmond Region Tourism jointly submitted the application for funding.

“Richmond International Airport (RIC) is grateful to be named a recipient of a $1 million Small Community Air Service Development Program grant award from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Airport plans to use this significant funding to help obtain nonstop service to Seattle, Washington, which will provide greater connectivity and access between the people and businesses of the Richmond region and the Pacific Northwest as well as to beyond points in Alaska and western Canada,” President and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission Perry J. Miller said.

Richmond International Airport serves nearly 50,000 passengers every day, and carries more than 4,000,000 annually.

“Richmond International Airport is an important hub for travel, tourism, and commerce in Virginia’s Fourth District,” Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia. “This federal funding is incredibly welcomed news, especially as the airport continues to report record-breaking numbers of passengers. Congratulations to Richmond International Airport on winning this competitive grant. I am confident this funding will help further enhance their airport operations and support Richmond’s growing economy.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 D.C. Democrats sinking $2M into Virginia General Assembly races to counter Youngkin, GOP
2 Sunset Park in Waynesboro has potential to be open by end of year
3 Traffic alert: Forest Service to temporarily close North River Road in Augusta County
4 The ‘Office’ reboot may find it challenging to capture office life in the post-pandemic era
5 Adam Copeland is All Elite: WWE Hall of Famer talks jump to AEW, dream matches in new company

Latest News

veteran uniform
Virginia

Congresswoman McClellan’s Veteran of the Year Program honors their service and sacrifice

Rebecca Barnabi
us politics congress
Politics, U.S. & World

House resolution strengthens U.S. relationship with NATO and reaffirms ‘unwavering partnership’

Rebecca Barnabi

H.J. Res. 89 mandates any president who intends to withdraw the U.S. from NATO to acquire congressional approval or consent from the Senate.

adam copeland aew
Sports

Notebook: How is AEW able to use Adam Copeland’s WWE theme song, nickname?

Chris Graham

Adam Copeland, WWE’s Edge, debuted in AEW Sunday at the WrestleDream pay-per-view, and entered the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle to the entrance song he has used since 2004, “Metalingus,” by Alter Bridge.

Culture, Economy, Local

‘I didn’t know I had so much love for what I created’: Customers happy Scotto’s back in business

Rebecca Barnabi
fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Police

Residents, dog safely evacuated from Albemarle County townhouse fire

Crystal Graham
nascar
Sports

Podcast: One last spot in NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 up for grabs at the Roval

Rod Mullins
road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Forest Service to temporarily close North River Road in Augusta County

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy