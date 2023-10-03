Richmond Int’l Airport to offer daily, nonstop flight to Seattle with $1M federal award

A federal award of $1 million will allow Richmond International Airport to offer daily, nonstop service from Richmond to Seattle.

The office of U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, along with Reps. Jennifer McClellan and Rob Wittman of Virginia, sent a letter of support for the airport to receive funding.

“Richmond International Airport serves more than three million travelers each year — many of whom live in Virginia’s Seventh District. Not only will this funding offer new nonstop flights to expand the travel options available to Virginians, it will strengthen our local economy,” Spanberger said. “This award will help Richmond International Airport better serve Virginia travelers and fulfill the mission to move people, business, and commerce to advance the region. I was proud to join with my colleagues and fellow Virginians, Representatives McClellan and Wittman, alongside our community partners to make the case for Richmond International Airport to receive this funding — and I’m excited to see these funds head home to Virginia.”

The grant funding is made possible through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)’s Small Community Air Service Development Program, which was established by Congress to help smaller communities address air service and airfare issues.

The award will allow RIC to offer daily, nonstop service between Richmond and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). RIC currently offers nonstop service to only Los Angeles and San Francisco. Seattle is the third largest hub airport on the West Coast and is almost 700 miles north of San Francisco.

The federal award will also provide needed connectivity to Alaska, Hawaii and western Canada, as well as significantly reduce travel time, improve competition and potentially reduce air fares.

The Capital Region Airport Commission, ChamberRVA, the Greater Richmond Partnership and Richmond Region Tourism jointly submitted the application for funding.

“Richmond International Airport (RIC) is grateful to be named a recipient of a $1 million Small Community Air Service Development Program grant award from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Airport plans to use this significant funding to help obtain nonstop service to Seattle, Washington, which will provide greater connectivity and access between the people and businesses of the Richmond region and the Pacific Northwest as well as to beyond points in Alaska and western Canada,” President and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission Perry J. Miller said.

Richmond International Airport serves nearly 50,000 passengers every day, and carries more than 4,000,000 annually.

“Richmond International Airport is an important hub for travel, tourism, and commerce in Virginia’s Fourth District,” Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia. “This federal funding is incredibly welcomed news, especially as the airport continues to report record-breaking numbers of passengers. Congratulations to Richmond International Airport on winning this competitive grant. I am confident this funding will help further enhance their airport operations and support Richmond’s growing economy.”