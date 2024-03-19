R.B.G. awards uproar: Planned ceremony honoring Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch abruptly cancelled

An awards gala honoring Rupert Murdoch and Elon Musk for their leadership was abruptly cancelled this week after objections from the family of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The leadership award, presented by the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation, and named after the former liberal justice, has previously selected women including Barbra Streisand and Queen Elizabeth II.

In addition to Murdoch and Musk, the award was also to be presented next month at the Library of Congress to Sylvester Stallone, Martha Stewart and Michael Milken.

This was the first year the foundation selected four men to receive the award.

“Justice Ginsburg became an icon by bravely pursuing her own path and prevailing against the odds,” said Brendan V. Sullivan, Jr., chair of the RBG Award in a March 13 news release announcing the gala and awards. “The honorees reflect the integrity and achievement that defined Justice Ginsburg’s career and legend.”

Jane Ginsburg, the daughter of the Supreme Court justice, said the choice of winners was “an affront to the memory of our mother.

“This year, the Opperman Foundation has strayed far from the original mission of the award and from what Justice Ginsburg stood for,” said Jane Ginsburg in a statement to NPR.

The Opperman Foundation released a statement on Monday saying the foundation would spend the next several months reconsidering its mission.

“The Opperman Foundation asks nothing of anybody. It is not a business. It is not a government agency. It is not political. It is not a fundraising mechanism. Its purpose is only to do good; to honor RBG; to reflect on her legacy and leadership; and in her name, to identify other leaders who have made a contribution to our world, not just through the law.

“This year we selected leaders in different fields. We honored men for the first time. We thought RBG’s teachings regarding equality should be practiced. We did not consider politics. Instead, we focused on leaders, who, in their own way, have made significant contributions to society,” the statement read.

“Keeping in mind that our goal is only to do good, the foundation is not interested in creating controversy. It is not interested in generating a debate about whether particular honorees are worthy or not. And while Justice Ginsburg’s concept of equality for women was very controversial for most of her life, the foundation does not intend to enter the fray. Indeed, Justice Ginsburg was known for her civility.

“It is important to note, that the last thing we intended was to offend the family and friends of RBG. Our purpose was only to remember her and to honor her leadership. And, while we believe each of the honorees is worthy of our respect for their leadership and their notable contributions, the foundation has decided that the planned ceremony in April 2024 will be canceled.

“Over the next several months the foundation will reconsider its mission and make a judgment about how or whether to proceed in the future. We will consider whether there is a way forward that can bring honor and joy to the process with a minimum amount of controversy.”