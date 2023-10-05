Public transportation rules: Richmond in top 10 of American cities for car-free living

After the horse, Americans traveled by train then automobile.

But, in the 21st Century, the automobile is being replaced by biking in some cities.

More than 1/3 or Americans are eager to live car-free, so HVAC Gnome ranked 2024’s Best Cities for Car-Free Living.

And Richmond, Virginia is No. 9.

After a comparison of the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on four categories, HVAC Gnome looked at each city’s walkability, bikeability, transit ridership and pedestrian safety among 23 total metrics.

The best city for car-free living is San Francisco, followed by Boston, New Yrok, Washington, D.C. and Honolulu. Chicago is No. 6, followed by Jersey City, Seattle, Richmond and Pittsburgh rounds out the top 10.

Mobile, Alabama tops the list of worst American cities for car-free living, followed by Memphis, Jackson, Mississippi, Huntsville, Ala., and Baton Rouge. Clarksville, Tenn., Montgomery, Ala., Birmingham, Ala., Mason, Georgia and Greensboro, N.C. round out the top 10.

San Francisco, Boston and New York proved to have impressive public transit systems which creates substantial communities living car-free.

While Richmond is the only city in the top 10 without a light rail or street trolley system, the historic city makes the top 10 for its biking culture and acclaimed rapid bus transit system. In fact, Richmond is among only nine cities in the rankings with zero-fare on buses.

On the worst list, Memphis, unfortunately, boasts the third highest rate of pedestrian fatalities behind Macon, Georgia and Fort Lauderdale. However, local organizations are working to curb traffic violence with streetscaping projects in Memphis.

Owning a vehicle in America is an increasingly expensive burden with more than a 13 percent increase between 2022 and 2023 after an 11 percent increase last year.

Public transportation is not only cheaper for residents, but safer and environmentally friendly. Public transportation reduces emissions by 45 percent. Cities with care-free days saw improvements in air quality as carbon dioxide reduced by as much as 60 percent.