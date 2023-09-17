No winner: Powerball jackpot grows to $638M for Monday night drawing

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $638 million for Monday night’s drawing after no jackpot winner on Saturday night.

This is the 10th largest Powerball jackpot in the games history – and the third largest prize this year.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Saturday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 8, 11, 19, 24, 46 and red Powerball 5. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The Saturday drawing produced more than 1.2 million winning tickets across the country, including two tickets sold in Arizona and Washington that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

Ten tickets won $100,000, and 63 tickets won $50,000 prizes.

The upcoming drawing on Monday night will be the 26th drawing in the jackpot run.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $1.08 billion jackpot – the game’s third prize to ever reach the billion-dollar mark.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $638 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $304.2 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2023, the lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.