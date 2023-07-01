Mailbag: Our fundamental freedoms are being attacked by the Supreme Court

The partisan right-wing majority on the bench gutted voting rights, opened the floodgates to unlimited corporate money in our elections, struck down gun safety laws, and limited the government’s ability to protect our air and water.

In the year since they overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion has been effectively banned (with extremely limited exceptions) in fourteen states. Nearly 1 in 3 Americans have lost access to abortion care.

This year, the Court overturned access to clean water and student debt relief for millions of middle and low income borrowers. They’ve set the precedent of overturning policies simply because they were enacted by a Democratic president.

This can’t go on. We need to move away from these types of extremely partisan rulings and restore the legitimacy of the Court.

Congress has a constitutional duty to act as a check on the Supreme Court and restore faith in our judicial system. It’s time they act before it’s too late.

Letter from Shaheen Alikhan/Charlottesville