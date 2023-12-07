Countries
Climate, Politics, U.S. & World

MAGA Republican auto bill is attempt to ‘strip away’ personal freedoms, rights

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
car with hood up on side of road
(© PiyawatNandeenoparit – stock.adobe.com)

The so-called Choice in Automobile Retail Sales Act, or H.R. 4468, was approved by the U.S. House yesterday on a vote of 221 to 197.

The MAGA-led bill prohibits the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from finalizing its proposal to strengthen emissions standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles. Further, it would block EPA from ever finalizing any vehicle emissions standards that might “result in limited availability of new motor vehicles” based on engine type.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, voted against H.R. 4468.

“The party that is actively trying to strip away Americans’ personal freedoms and rights is disguising this anti-science, anti-climate legislation as protecting choice and personal freedom. That’s rich,” McClellan said. “Once again, House Republicans are putting polluters over people and prioritizing special interests over the health and well-being of Americans. This deeply harmful and irresponsible bill would undermine the EPA’s ability to finalize proposed emissions standards and prevent the agency from taking future action to protect the public from dangerous air pollution.”

H.R. 4468 would:

  • Prohibit the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator from finalizing the proposed rule on Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards beginning in Model Year 2027;

  • Block EPA from ever finalizing vehicle emissions standards that mandate the use of a specific technology or might “result in limited availability of new motor vehicles” based on the type of engine; and

  • Direct EPA to revise all past regulations to conform with the act.

McClellan spoke in opposition to this bill on the House floor. She recently applauded the EPA for its work to limit exposure to PFAS chemicals or “forever chemicals.”

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

