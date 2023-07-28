Lawrenceville prisoner sentenced to life for first-degree murder of inmate

Bret Cook, a prisoner at Lawrenceville Correctional Center in Brunswick County, pled guilty to first-degree murder of another inmate Mark Grethen and was sentenced to life in prison.

Grethen was found unresponsive and fatally wounded in his prison cell on Aug. 3, 2021. An investigation of surveillance video and DNA analysis conclusively linked Cook to Grethen’s murder. The Judge imposed a life sentence for the murder charge and a 5-year suspended sentence on a weapons charge.

“Today’s life sentence for first-degree murder demonstrates my office’s commitment to combating violent crime throughout the Commonwealth and seeking tough sentences for repeat, violent offenders. My office will continue to partner with law enforcement agencies and Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Offices throughout the Commonwealth to improve public safety and benefit all Virginians” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

The Brunswick County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office asked the Office of the Attorney General to assist in prosecuting the case. The case was prosecuted by Miyares’ Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, which asked the Court to impose the maximum sentence of life in prison.

“I want to thank Attorney General Miyares for partnering with our office to prosecute this very important case. This collaboration resulted in a just outcome,” Brunswick Commonwealth’s Attorney William R. Blaine, Jr. said.

Previously convicted of malicious wounding, grand larceny, armed robbery, malicious assault, assault by an inmate on an employee, four counts of misdemeanor assault, eluding and conspiracy/robbery with the use of a gun, Cook was serving a 21-year sentence.