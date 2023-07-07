Dear EarthTalk : Is virtual tourism better for the planet than actual tourism? – J.M., Albany, NY

If you’ve ever wanted to visit Yosemite National Park, the Great Barrier Reef or Tanzania’s Mt Kilimanjaro but couldn’t afford the costs or time away, virtual tourism might be just right for you. This latest trend in travel, which entails exploring destinations via virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, has gained popularity in recent years—especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when most leisure travel shut down completely. As concerns about environmental sustainability grow, there is a debate about whether virtual tourism might be better for the planet than actual tourism.

One of the primary advantages of virtual tourism is its potential to reduce carbon emissions associated with travel. Traditional tourism often involves long-haul flights, road trips and other modes of transportation that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. By enabling people to experience destinations virtually, there is a reduced need for physical travel, resulting in decreased carbon footprints. This aspect of virtual tourism aligns with global efforts to mitigate climate change and preserve natural resources.

Moreover, virtual tourism can help alleviate the strain on fragile ecosystems. Popular tourist destinations often face challenges related to over-tourism, which leads to overcrowding, habitat degradation, pollution and disruption of local communities. By diverting some travel demand to virtual platforms, the pressure on these vulnerable locations can be reduced, allowing them to maintain their ecological balance.

Beyond reducing environmental impact, virtual tourism can also contribute to the preservation of cultural heritage by enabling people to explore sensitive ancient ruins or historically significant sites without the real-world damage caused by thousands of footsteps traversing them. Another benefit is enhanced accessibility and inclusivity. Virtual tourism provides an opportunity for individuals who may not have the means or ability to travel to experience different places, cultures and natural wonders nonetheless.

However, it is crucial to recognize that virtual tourism has its limitations and potential drawbacks. One of the main criticisms is the loss of the sensory and authentic experience that physical travel provides. Virtual reality can mimic visuals and sounds, but it cannot replicate the taste, smell, touch and overall atmosphere of a destination. The emotional and transformative aspects of travel, such as connecting with local communities and immersing oneself in different cultures, may be diminished in a virtual environment. Also, the destinations themselves that normally rely financially on tourism can lose income.

Furthermore, virtual tourism relies heavily on technology, which has its own environmental footprint. The production and disposal of electronic devices, as well as the energy consumption of servers and data centers, contribute to e-waste and energy consumption. Advancements in renewable energy can help mitigate these concerns, but the overall impact of technology should be considered in evaluating the environmental benefits of virtual tourism. Ultimately, a combination of virtual and actual tourism, along with sustainable practices, may offer the most comprehensive approach to reducing the environmental impact of travel while still enjoying the unique benefits of physical exploration.

