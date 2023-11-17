Holiday season 2023: Report reveals best retailers for Black Friday shopping in the U.S.

Last year’s Black Friday sales drew 122.7 million Americans to shop in-person and 130.2 million to shop online.

WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday.

The personal finance website surveyed more than 3,500 deals from 13 of America’s biggest retailers.

JCPenney tops the list with an average discount of 59.12 percent, followed by 58.19 percent at Macy’s, 54.76 percent at Belk, 48.81 percent at Kohl’s and 32.7 percent at Target.

The top 10 is rounded out by BJ’s, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and Dell.

According to WalletHub, JCPenney offers the highest overall discount rate, and Costco offers the lowest at 17.07 percent.

The biggest shares of discounted items are found in the apparel and accessories category.

“JCPenney offers an average discount of 59.1 percent, and you’ll save the most money when shopping for jewelry, apparel, accessories, and appliances,” said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst. “Macy’s is the second-best Black Friday retailer, offering an average discount of 58.2 percent, with especially good deals on jewelry, clothing and furniture. Belk takes third place, saving consumers an average of 54.8 percent, with great offers on appliances, apparel and consumer packaged goods like makeup and shampoo.”

WalletHub suggested research ahead of time the stores with the biggest deals, use rewards credit cards, shop early and try shopping online.

“The best Black Friday deals can save you up to 85%, which could translate into hundreds or even thousands of dollars in savings, depending on the extent of your shopping spree,” Happe said. “Knowing exactly where to find the best deals can also help you save a lot of time and avoid a lot of aggravation. You don’t even need to leave your house and fight the mob in an actual store.”