Home 'Golden age for child exploitation": 27 attorneys general demand Instagram stop content
Politics, US & World

‘Golden age for child exploitation”: 27 attorneys general demand Instagram stop content

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
child abuse
(© Rawf8 – stock.adobe.com)

A coalition of 27 state attorneys general have issued a letter to Meta demanding that Instagram immediately stop monetizing child exploitation content and prohibit child-modeling accounts altogether.

“Meta’s negligence and lack of proper safeguards only aids and abets child exploitation. Even after Meta employees alerted leadership that its algorithms promoted images of minors to users who had demonstrated pedophilic or predatory interests on its platforms, the company failed to take any real action or ban the monetization of underage accounts,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

In The Wall Street Journal article, Meta’s own staff alerted leadership that new paid subscription features on Facebook and Instagram were being misused by “parent-managed minor accounts” to profit by providing “pin-up style photos of children” to male subscribers who were “often overt about sexual interest” in children. Meta allegedly actively promoted child-modeling subscriptions to “likely pedophiles.” On the same day, The New York Times similarly reported that men in online chatrooms frequently praised “the advent of Instagram as a golden age for child exploitation.”

In addition to Miyares, the attorneys general of the following states signed the letter: Arkansas, Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

