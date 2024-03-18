Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Gas prices up sharply in the past week: Because it’s just that time of year
Economy, US & World

Gas prices up sharply in the past week: Because it’s just that time of year

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia drivers are paying a lot more at the gas pump, with prices up 13.6 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.37 per gallon at the start of business on Monday, per GasBuddy.

It’s not just us.

“Most Americans continued to see average gasoline prices march higher last week. The reason is the season: gasoline demand is rising as more Americans are getting out, combined with the summer gasoline switchover, which is well underway, and continued refinery maintenance,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline is up as well, though more modestly, up 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/gallon today.

What goes up, in terms of gas prices, this time of year, will, if not come down, at least soon stabilize.

“The madness should slow down in the next few weeks as we’ve seen positive data that refinery output is starting to increase, a sign that the peak of maintenance season could be behind us. In some positive news for Midwest motorists, the bp refinery in Whiting, Indiana that can process 440,000 barrels of oil per day is finally back to normal operations for the first time since an electrical failure happened in early February,” De Haan said.

“For now, gas prices will likely continue to trend higher, but the fever may break soon. When it comes to diesel, the news has been good – above-average temperatures have lowered heating oil demand, and average diesel prices are on the cusp of falling back below $4 per gallon,” De Haan said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Bubblicious! Virginia gets NCAA Tournament invite, to play in First Four on Tuesday
2 Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Colorado State
3 Next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday has estimated $875M jackpot
4 Virginia Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons visits Waynesboro Schools’ farm, STEP Learning Lab, CTE
5 Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Latest News

Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County wins top award in competition honoring worst in government transparency

Chris Graham
ambulance
Cops & Courts, Local

Man shot in the leg during Augusta County fight Saturday night

Crystal Graham

One man was shot in the leg Saturday night in Mount Sidney during a fight in the 570 Block of Knightly Mill Road.

police lights at night
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man dead in single-vehicle crash Saturday in Campbell County

Crystal Graham

Virginia State Police is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday on Route 501 in Campbell County.

tiktok
Politics, US & World

TikTok may survive U.S. politics: Because it has 170 million votes

Mel Gurtov
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police: Martinsville man dead in crash Sunday in Henry County

Crystal Graham
Bowman Hall exterior
Local, Schools

Bridgewater College asks community to ‘rise to the challenge’ on grant

Crystal Graham
city hall mennonite action cease fire gaza
Local, Politics

EMU student group demands administration take stance on ceasefire in Gaza

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status