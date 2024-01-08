Countries
U.S. & World

Gas prices continue march down to $3-per-gallon mark: Outlook moving forward?

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

The average price for gas across the U.S. on Monday is at $3.03 a gallon, inching ever closer to the mythical $3-per-gallon psychological barrier.

GasBuddy reports that the average nationally is down 3.8 cents per gallon from a week ago.

“Sluggish gasoline demand has led to the national average easing again, and brings back the potential for the national average to drift under $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The Virginia average is $2.93 per gallon, down four cents a gallon from last week.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.90 per gallon.

De Haan sees potential for continued softening of prices at the pump going forward.

“With a record rise in gasoline inventories last week as demand was anemic during the holidays, motorists have provided the catalyst for falling prices. If demand remains weak, gasoline prices could fall further,” De Haan said.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

