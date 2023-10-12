Countries
Spanberger pushes for explanation, remedy of VA claims backlog
Spanberger pushes for explanation, remedy of VA claims backlog

For more than 125 days, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs has had more than 300,000 claims backlogged.

“The sacrifices made by our veterans demand nothing less than our unwavering commitment to their well-being,” said U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who is pressing the VA to clarify the reason for the backlog and to deliver for Virginia veterans.

She pressed the VA today to immediately address claims processing delays, especially amid an influx of cases related to the bipartisan Honoring Our PACT Act. The law was signed by President Joe Biden last summer to ensure veterans receive the benefits they have earned.

“I am writing to express my profound concern about the recent delays in providing essential care to veterans in Virginia. Last year, Congress passed, and President Biden signed into law the bipartisan Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. This landmark legislation is a crucial step in expanding Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances,” Spanberger wrote. “Unfortunately, I have heard from veterans across my district who have experienced significant delays in VA claims processing, increasing their difficulty in accessing the vital care they earned through their service.”

The number of backlogged claims is expected to increase. The VA projects the number to peak at 400,000 in 2024 because of claims related to the Honoring Our PACT Act. The bipartisan legislation expanded healthcare benefits for Veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras.

In a letter sent to VA Secretary Denis McDonough, Spanberger urged the VA to take action to address serious delays and clear the growing claims backlog. She requested information regarding the specific challenges which led to the unacceptable delays, a plan outlining how the VA will rectify the issue and recommendations as to how Congress can support the VA in connecting veterans with the benefits they have earned.

“Accordingly, I urge the VA to take immediate and comprehensive action to address these delays and ensure that veterans in Virginia and across the nation receive the care and benefits guaranteed to them under the bipartisan Honoring our PACT Act. The sacrifices made by our veterans demand nothing less than our unwavering commitment to their well-being,” Spanberger said.

