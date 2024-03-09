Countries
Home Augusta County School Board delays vote on library policy changes
Local, Politics, Schools

Augusta County School Board delays vote on library policy changes

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
library banned books
(© OntheRun Photo
– stock.adobe.com)

The Augusta County School Board discussed changes to its Library/Media policy at last night’s regular meeting.

However, after a suggestion by new school board member Sharon Griffin, who represents the North River District and replaced Nick Collins after 24 years on the board, the board voted not to approve the policy last night. Chairman David Shiflett cast the only vote against not voting on the changes.

According to Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Technology Dr. Sarah Melton, the policy now includes selection criteria and approval process information previously in practice. Classroom libraries are also now covered by the policy. Language in the policy differentiates between library materials and instructional materials.

Virginia Code is referenced now, which states the definition of obscene material and that it should not be in school library collections. The policy also permits notification to parents when a child checks out books.

“Those are the largest changes to that policy from the last time it was presented,” Melton said.

Shiflett thanked Melton and her staff for taking school board input and redrafting the policy.

“I think we’ve got a document that meets our needs,” Shiflett said.

Griffin quoted a Wyoming school superintendent who said that protecting students should not be a controversial issue. She said that in the last 10 to 15 years authors who write books for children and teens are writing topics that before then school boards would have considered inappropriate for school libraries. She said one author was asked about their book containing explicit content and the author said the book was written for adults, not children.

“Parenting is hard. And, today, I think it’s even harder,” Griffin said. The American culture has lost its moral compass and “school libraries should not make parenting harder.”

Melton said that the process of questioning the presence of a book in a school library begins with a conversation with the school building principal. A book is removed from a school’s library at the discretion of that school’s principal during the review process. Then, review of the book goes before a committee.

“The first part should always be a conversation with the building principal,” Melton said.

Griffin suggested tabling a vote on the policy. Tim Simmons, who represents the Pastures District, made a motion to table the vote, Beverly Manor District’s Donna Wells seconded the motion and all board members voted yes, except for Shiflett.

The Augusta County School Board’s next regular meeting will be held Thursday, April 4.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

