Johnny Mathis – The Voice Of Romance Tour coming to The Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater welcomes legendary singer Johnny Mathis live to The Paramount’s stage where he will perform his greatest hits and personal favorites on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

Celebrating his 66th year as a recording artist in the music industry, Mathis is “The Voice of Romance.” A sublime vocalist whose approach to pop music eclipses passing fads and trends, Mathis has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories — from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.

Tickets for this event go on sale to Paramount Star Circle+ Members on Wednesday, April 27 at 10 a.m.; to Paramount Members on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.; and to the General Public on Monday, May 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net.

