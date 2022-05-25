‘Baby steps’: Nats ace Stephen Strasburg on his first rehab start

For the first time in nearly a year, Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg went to the mound in a competitive game.

It wasn’t in Nationals Park in Downtown Washington, or any other major league stadium.

Tuesday evening, some 55 miles south of Washington, Strasburg was on the bump for the Fredericksburg Nationals in a low Class A Carolina League matchup against the Salem Red Sox. The game drew a sellout crowd of nearly 6,000 to Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Strasburg, on a strict pitch count of 60, left the contest with two outs in the third inning, having struck out three and allowing two runs. Once the 2019 World Series MVP left the field, the fans headed for the exits.

The night began with a rocky start for Strasburg, who walked the bases loaded in the first inning, but escaped because of a great play by Leandro Emiliani at first base. Emiliani made a diving stop of a liner headed to right field, and from his knees threw a strike to Strasburg who was covering the bag.

Strasburg acknowledged the play by pumping his fist toward the FredNats first baseman.

In almost an afterthought, Salem went on to defeat Fredericksburg, 6-1, with Strasburg taking the loss.

About an hour after leaving the game, Strasburg addressed a small group of media to take questions and discussed his rehab outing.

“Baby steps,” Strasburg said when I asked him how he would sum up his night. “It was just good being out there in a competitive situation,” the 33-year-old said.

A decade ago, Strasburg overcame Tommy John surgery, which in the current age of major league baseball is about like having a tonsillectomy. Skilled orthopedic surgeons can practically set a timeline as to when the pitcher will make a complete recovery, often returning to action better than before.

Strasburg’s latest battle has been with thoracic outlet syndrome, from which there simply isn’t a straightforward recovery schedule, or even if a recovery will occur.

Strasburg admitted at times it’s been difficult to look to the future.

“You know it’s frustrating when you don’t even know how to measure progress, so for me the biggest thing is that it’s just feeling good,” Strasburg said.

I asked Strasburg how it felt taking the mound in Fredericksburg.

“It’s about just getting reps in and just getting the consistency back. There’s only so much you can do in the bullpen,” replied Strasburg.

Admittingly, I am not a huge Nationals fan, but I have always respected Strasburg and his no-nonsense approach to the game. It has been sad to watch him pitch just over 26 innings the last three years.

In October 2019, Strasburg pitched over 36 playoff innings, and had an earned run average of just under two. That performance propelled the Nationals to the 2019 World Series championship and Strasburg to a seven-year, $245 million dollar contract.

Strasburg, a competitor, understands that contract certainly played a significant role in the franchise moving stars like Anthony Rendon and Trea Turner out of town and choosing not to get in a bidding war to keep star pitcher Max Scherzer. He knows what the importance of a healthy Strasburg means to the Nationals franchise.

“I think it would be easy to kind of put all that on myself, you know, that we’re not playing well because I’m not healthy,” said Strasburg. “Believe me, I’ve had way too many sleepless nights thinking that. But you soon realize that all you can do is just continue to grind and continue to give it everything I have.”

Tuesday, Strasburg gave it everything he had, and then some. For maybe just this one night, he was a Fredericksburg National. He did everything right along with the other 25 or some Washington farmhands.

So, the less than spectacular pitching line, he put behind him, he got into his vehicle and headed north to sleep in his own bed. Tonight, was about baby steps.

Story by Scott German

