Virginia basketball’s Devon Hall, Nigel Johnson named to All-ACC Academic Team

Devon Hall (Virginia Beach, Va.) and Nigel Johnson (Ashburn, Va.) were named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Men’s Basketball Team, announced Wednesday (Feb. 28) by Commissioner John Swofford.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

Hall is having his best season at Virginia, averaging career-highs in points (11.8), rebounds (4.2), field goal percentage (.458), three-point field goal percentage (.450) and free throw percentage (.909). Hall, who has started 84 consecutive games, leads the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.2). Hall scored a career-high 25 points against NC State and has reached double-figures in 23 games, leading UVA in scoring in 11 of those contests.

This is Hall’s second time being named to the All-ACC Academic Team, being selected in 2016-17. Hall earned his undergraduate degree in media studies in August 2016 and will graduate with a master’s degree in the professional development program at the Curry School of Education

Johnson, who transferred from Rutgers, has been a key contributor off the bench for the Cavaliers this season. Johnson is averaging 5.2 ppg in 17.4 minutes, while adding 46 assists. He scored a season-high 22 points and matched a career-high with four steals against Davidson. Johnson dished out a career-high eight assists against Lehigh. Johnson added 12 points off the bench at Pitt.

Johnson earned his undergraduate degree from Rutgers and is working towards his master’s degree in higher education.





