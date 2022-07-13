The British Open Championship Odds And Betting Picks: Seamus Power Our Golf Best Bet
The resplendent St Andrews Old Course is primed and ready to welcome 156 of the world’s top golfers for the historic 150th British Open this week. Here at Augusta Free Press, we have compiled a list of some of the best tips ahead of the oldest golf tournament in the world, which gets underway on Thursday morning. Here are our golf predictions and best bets as to who we think has the best chance this week in Scotland.
Since the PGA Championship moved to May in 2019, the British Open has been chronologically the fourth and final major tournament of the year. Willie Park Sr. won the Challenge Belt – soon replaced by the Claret Jug – in the first Open at Prestwick on Scotland’s west coast in 1860. But this edition will see players will compete for a championship-record winning prize of $2.37m, with the total tournament purse rising by 22% from last year to $13.27m.
How to Bet on the British Open
- Click here to get free bets for the 2022 Open Championship
- Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of at least $55
- Claim your Open Championship betting offer and two free $25 golf bets
- Place your free bets on US Open 2022 at BetOnline
British Open Odds
|US Open Golfers
|US Open 2022 Odds
|Play
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1600
|Jon Rahm
|+1800
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1800
|Justin Thomas
|+2000
|Shane Lowry
|+2500
|Will Zalatoris
|+2500
|Cameron Smith
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+3000
|Dustin Johnson
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3500
|Tyrell Hatton
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Brooks Koepka
|+4500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+5000
|Tony Finau
|+5000
|Tiger Woods
|+5000
|Max Homa
|+5500
|Viktor Hovland
|+5500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|Justin Rose
|+75000
The British Open Betting Picks And Best Bets
Judging by the kind weather forecast we could be in for one of the lowest-scoring Championships ever as minimal winds and at least two sunny days look set bless St Andrews. The Old Course is short by modern major standards, measuring just over 7,300 yards at full length, meaning Branden Grace’s 62, the lowest round in major history could be under threat.
With the course being described as ‘firm and fast’ across the board, which of the contenders has the game to truly thrive on the conditions? Jordan Spieth said, after Cameron Tringale’s 61 in the first round at the Scottish Open, that St. Andrews could be “just a wedge contest.” With that in mind Rory McIlroy is our tip to hoist the Claret Jug on Sunday in what will be just his second British Open at St Andrews in 16 years as a professional.
In his only appearance to date in 2010 he opened with a stunning round of 63, but still walked off the course with a tinge of regret after missing a three-foot putt on the 17th. His short game is in tremendous nick which that could be a huge positive for him at the Old Course. Seven summers on from winning four majors in as many years, McIlroy has recaptured something of the aura he once had and is a worthy favourite for the title here.
British Open Betting Pick – Rory McIlroy @ +1000 with BetOnline
Although this week’s Open Championship will be just his fourth Major appearance, Seamus Power has repeatedly showed he is totally comfortable mixing it with golf’s big boys. Seven Irishmen are in the field for the 150th British Open, four of whom, remarkably, have lifted the Claret Jug since 2007 – Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. Don’t rule out Power becoming the fifth this coming Sunday.
The 35-year-old has catapulted himself up over 400 places in the world rankings in little over a year thanks to some excellent efforts, most notably the win at the Barbasol this exact week last year. Since then he has cemented his place in the world’s top 50 finishing 3rd in the Sony and 9th at Pebble on the main tour. Perhaps his ascent has gone under the radar, which is reflected in his huge odds of +11000 but that’s evidently good news for you as a bettor.
His short game is very neat and is no slouch off the tee so the triple figures out there for him look very appealing. “The distance the ball is going is nuts,” said Power after his practice round yesterday. “I was telling the boys the last time I played here, I hit driver, six-iron in to the last and today you’d probably knock it on with a two-iron as the fairways are running so fast. It is a different test.” And hopefully it is one that the Waterford man is prepared for.
British Open Best Bet – Seamus Power @ +11000 with BetOnline