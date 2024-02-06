Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home U.S. House passes legislation to address problems caused by shark depredation
Climate, Govt/Politics, US/World

U.S. House passes legislation to address problems caused by shark depredation

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Congress politics
(© doganmesut – stock.adobe.com)

The Supporting the Health of Aquatic systems through Research, Knowledge and Enhanced Dialogue (SHARKED) Act would establish a task force to work with fisheries management groups to address the problems posed by increased shark depredation.

The task force would also identify research and funding opportunities for improving the current conditions of shark depredation.

Congressman Rob Wittman of Virginia introduced the bipartisan legislation, which passed by the U.S. House yesterday.  

“As a lifelong fisherman and former marine scientist, I’ve experienced firsthand the impacts of shark depredation and have witnessed its effect on our marine ecosystem,” Wittman said. “With the passage of my SHARKED Act today, we are taking important steps to conserve our marine life and protect sharks from unsafe conditions and food sources. At a time when Washington is often paralyzed with partisan gridlock, it is refreshing and encouraging to see bipartisan efforts like the SHARKED Act advance through the House. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to pass this piece of legislation so the president can sign it into law.”

Congressman Garret Graves of Louisiana, Congressman Darren Soto of Florida and Congressman Marc Veasey of Texas joined Wittman in introducing the bill in June. The bill passed the House Natural Resources Committee in September.

“Shark depredation is an issue affecting fishermen nationwide that needs to be addressed,” said Chairman Bruce Westerman of Arkansas and the House Natural Resources Committee. “H.R. 4051 provides critical resources enabling the federal government to work with local communities to develop innovative solutions to the problem. Representative Wittman has been at the forefront of tackling this issue, and I look forward to working with him to pass this bill into law.”

According to Mike Leonard, vice president of government affairs at the American Sportfishing Association, passing the legislation “is a demonstration of the breadth of support for this important bill. Saltwater recreational fishing is a huge part of the nation’s economy, contributing $73.8 billion in sales impacts and supporting 487,000 U.S. jobs. In many parts of the country, shark depredation is one of the top concerns of the recreational fishing community.”

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Swoope man dead following head-on collision in Augusta County on Sunday
2 NCAA, Tennessee, Virginia AGs continue back-and-forth over NIL rules
3 Art center hopes to ‘amplify voices’ with exhibit focused on housing insecurity, homelessness
4 Virginia puts Big Monday chokehold on Miami, in convincing 60-38 win
5 ‘The game?’ Miami coach Jim Larranaga had enough of that press conference

Latest News

richmond virginia
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond Police ID victim in Ambrose Street homicide, seek leads in case

Chris Graham
staunton
Govt/Politics, Local

Staunton begins 2025 budget season with joint discussion of school system needs

Rebecca Barnabi

Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board held a joint work session on January 25 to discuss the fiscal year 2025 school budget.

civil rights act of 1964
Arts & Culture, US/World

Black Eagle: Civil rights activist, radio personality Joe Madison dies

Rebecca Barnabi

Today's youth knew him as a radio personality, but older Americans knew him as The Black Eagle, a civil rights activist and pioneer.

lunch and learn CFCBR housing insecurity
Community, Local

Lunch and learn event to focus on aging in place, housing insecurity for seniors

Crystal Graham
FOIA
Govt/Politics, Local

We know how much Augusta County has spent to date on the March 20 FOIA case

Chris Graham
Virginia Beach pier and oceanfront
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Medical Examiner confirms Virginia Beach 14th Street pier driver was man reported missing

Crystal Graham
ncaa tournament
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: Where Virginia Basketball stands with the computers after the Miami win

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status