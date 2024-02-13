Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Sen. Warner responds to Senate passage of $95.3B aid package for Ukraine, Israel
Politics, US & World

Sen. Warner responds to Senate passage of $95.3B aid package for Ukraine, Israel

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
israel gaza
(© Maxim – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. Senate passed a $95.3 billion aid package to support Ukraine, Israel, Gaza and the Indo-Pacific.

Passage of the package comes after months of negotiations between Republicans and Democrats.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement on the Senate passage.

 “After months of reckless delays, I’m glad that the Senate has finally passed aid to our partners abroad. Without the loss of a single American or NATO soldier, Ukraine has been able to hold the line in the fight for democracy over autocracy and significantly damage Russia’s military capabilities. Today, we took a major step forward to support that historic effort, prove that America stands by its promises, and put authoritarian leaders across the globe on notice.”

Warner said passage of the aid package “never had to be this way or take this long.”

“I remain profoundly disappointed that some of my colleagues made every attempt to lead us toward historic failure by reneging on our commitments abroad. Despite these efforts, today’s vote shows that we can maintain our commitments to Ukraine and Israel, deliver sorely needed humanitarian aid to Gaza, and deter Chinese aggression by supporting partners across the Indo-Pacific. Getting this across the finish line is one of the most critical strategic imperatives I have witnessed in my time in government — I strongly urge my colleagues in the House to get this done as soon as possible.”

The aid package will provide much needed purchase of U.S.-made defense equipment such as munitions and air defense, as well as $8 billion for the government in Kyiv, Ukraine.

“For us in Ukraine, continued U.S. assistance helps to save human lives from Russian terror,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on social media. “It means that life will continue in our cities and will triumph over war.”

The funding will also provide Israel with $14 billion to fight Hamas, $9.1 billion for humanitarian assistance to Gaza and the West Bank, and $8 billion for Taiwan and Indo-Pacific partners against China.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 SJ McDonald: Rockbridge County native, songwriter pursuing her country-music dreams
2 Staunton branch of NAACP responds to reports of racism in local, Virginia schools
3 Trump invites Russia to attack NATO: ‘I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want’
4 Torrid Virginia faces streaking Pitt, which has quietly won five of its last six
5 Virginia coach Tony Bennett on the metrics: ‘The NET is not everything’

Latest News

homeless child in tent city holding stuffed animal
Local, Schools

No safety net: Families desperate, experiencing homelessness in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
parking space
Basketball, Sports

UVA putting the squeeze on men’s basketball season-ticket holders: Analysis

Chris Graham

The buildout of the new University of Virginia football ops center took out 260 parking spaces in the adjacent parking lot.

Health, US & World

CDC prepares to change isolation guidelines for Americans who test positive for COVID-19

Rebecca Barnabi

While CDC data for the week ending February 3, 2024 reveals 21,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, the number is 20 percent less than a year ago. 

classroom
Schools, Virginia

Goodwill Industries ready for ‘one vital step forward’ with first adult high school in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
dripping outside water faucet
Environment, Local

Virginia DEQ lifts drought watch advisories in Augusta County, Rockingham County

Chris Graham
jon stewart
Arts & Culture, Politics, US & World

Jon Stewart catching heat from the left because he’s suggesting Joe Biden is old

Chris Graham
gun violence
Op-Eds, Politics, US & World

Rob Okun: Imagine the impact of a Million Men’s March Against Gun Violence

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status