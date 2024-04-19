Countries
Home Republican state AGs create coalition against Biden’s electric vehicle mandate
Climate, US & World

Republican state AGs create coalition against Biden’s electric vehicle mandate

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
electric vehicle
(© kinwun – stock.adobe.com)

A coalition of 25 Republican state attorneys general is standing up for Americans who drive gas and diesel-powered trucks and cars against the Biden Administration‘s electric vehicle (EV) mandate.

The coalition aims to block a new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emissions rule in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. According to the coalition, the new rule imposes unworkable emissions standards on passenger cars, light-duty trucks and medium-duty vehicles. The EPA is attempting to use the weight of the federal government and force manufacturers to produce more EVs so they account for nearly 70 percent of car sales in less than a decade. Last year, American EV sales were 8.4 percent.

“President Biden shows just how out of touch he is with the average American by continuing to force electric vehicles down our throats. This ruling is a massive overreach of power, would ruin the automobile industry and place yet another financial strain on working families across the country,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

The forced transition to EVs would all but devastate the American economy, threatening jobs, raising prices and undermining the reliability of the electric grid, the coalition said.

A Gallup poll released just this month showed fewer Americans said they would consider buying an EV, with almost half (48 percent) saying they would not purchase an EV.

Amid shrinking consumer demand, Ford Motor Company lost about $4.7 billion on EVs last year and projects even worse losses in 2024 for EVs.

The coalition consists of state attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

