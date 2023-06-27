Plane wreckage removed for safety of National Park, Blue Ridge Parkway guests

Remnants of a plane crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway from a 1983 crash were removed today by National Park Service contractors due in part to increased traffic due to social media and websites promoting the site.

Wreckage from a Cessna 414A plane that crashed near Waterrock Knob, N.C. was removed to increase safety along trails in that area.

Blue Ridge Parkway officials were concerned about hikers accessing the area via unauthorized social trails in recent years.

While the plane crash took place in November 1983, the land wasn’t donated to the Blue Ridge Parkway until 2016.

“While we understand the interest associated with this site, the resource damage and visitor safety issues presented too great a threat to take no action,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout, “Caring for these special places requires everyone’s cooperation, and we ask that everyone play a role in the protection of this place and not cause any further damage or injury to the resources or themselves by going off trail to find this site.”

In addition to the cultural significance of this area to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the Waterrock Knob area is one of four high elevation sites in the park where there is a concentration of rare and sensitive species, including Pinkshell azaleas.

In recent years, this area has also been the focus of a large-scale land conservation initiative.

The National Park’s philanthropic partner, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, provided funding support for the removal project.

“Given the level of resource damage in recent years at this site and our interest in supporting the National Park Service mission to protect these places in perpetuity, we are glad to help ensure protection of this habitat while also considering the safety of park visitors,” said Carolyn Ward, chief executive officer of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.

Due to the remote nature of the wreckage, removal of the plane debris required a helicopter to airlift remaining sections of the plane from park lands. At the time of the 1983 crash, the engines were salvaged from the site, but the fuselage, wings and other debris were left on site. Both passengers aboard the plane perished in the 1983 crash.