‘Monster hunters’ wanted: Sign up to volunteer for Loch Ness monster search
U.S. & World

'Monster hunters' wanted: Sign up to volunteer for Loch Ness monster search

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Urquhart Castle and Loch Ness
(© Sam – stock.adobe.com)

A large-scale surface watch for the Loch Ness monster is moving forward this month on Aug. 26-27 in Scotland. Loch Ness Exploration and The Loch Ness Centre are calling on volunteers to participate in a weekend surface watch to contribute to the ongoing search and study of the infamous Loch Ness, aka “Nessie.”

Participants are welcome to bring drones or other equipment that would benefit the search.

“Feel free to bring it – the more eyes on the water, the better,” a social media post promoting the upcoming quest read.

The groups say this is the biggest search of the Loch in five decades.

“It’s our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts,” Alan McKenna of Loch Ness Exploration told the BBC. “You’ll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world.”

Live briefings will be held each morning. Several locations have been selected around the shores of the Loch Ness where volunteers will be positioned and asked to observe the surface of the Loch.

At the end of the watch, volunteers will be invited back to the Loch Ness Center to discuss findings with the group.

To participate, a “monster hunter” signup form is available online at https://lochness.com/whats-on/the-quest/

History

The biggest search to take place at Loch Ness was ‘Operation Deepscan’ which took place in 1987 and was led by Adrian Shine and the Loch Ness Project. Using 20 vessels, the team formed a ‘sonar curtain’ in order to sweep the Loch.

From 1987 to 2023, there have been several other expeditions to Loch Ness but there hasn’t been a large-scale surface watch since 1972, according to McKenna.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

