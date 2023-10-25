Countries
Home Lights On Afterschool celebrates need for programs in U.S. to educate, entertain students
Schools, U.S. & World

Lights On Afterschool celebrates need for programs in U.S. to educate, entertain students

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
children drawing
(© Seventyfour – stock.adobe.com)

Tomorrow night the Empire State Building will shine yellow and blue.

Throughout the United States, buildings, bridges, arenas, stadiums and other landmarks will light up for the 24th Annual Lights On Afterschool.

The Afterschool Alliance launched the nationwide event in October 2000 to draw attention to the many ways afterschool programs support students with opportunities to learn new skills, including science, community service, robotics, TaeKwon Do and poetry. However, millions more students need quality afterschool programs.

Afterschool programs also keep students safe and give families peace of mind.

Events around the U.S. on Thursday will celebrate afterschool programs, including student showcases, art displays, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) demonstrations, open houses, debates and discussions, walks and runs, visits from lawmakers and business leaders. Events will focus on academics, health and well-being, arts and music, civic engagement, STEM, fitness, healthy eating and bullying prevention.

Events in Virginia include STEAM Discovery Academy’s “Superheroes” at 4 p.m. Apex Clean Energy will visits students and teach them about renewable energy through hands-on activities and introduce women of cutting-edge careers in STEAM.

In Harrisonburg, On the Road Collaborative will host two events on October 27 with a family engagement session led by JMU’s Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services and SexEdVa from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. followed by a basketball game.

Vinton Baptist Church Boys & Girls Club will host a family night with Vinton Police Department from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Roanoke. The police will present on cyberbullying and hand out fingerprinting kits. Pizza will be provided, and families will also participate in a graffiti sidewalk art competition and community service project presentation.

According to a 2022 Edge Research survey of 1,500 parents, 24.7 million American children are not enrolled in afterschool programs but would be if programs were available. The top barrier to enrollment is cost with 57 percent of parents citing that as the reason their child is not enrolled. Ninety percent said quality of afterschool programs as excellent or very good.

This year’s celebration is sponsored by Capital One and Clear Channel Outdoor. STEM-related activities are sponsored by NASA.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

