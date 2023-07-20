Legislation prohibiting use of schools as temporary shelters for asylum seekers passes U.S. House

H.R. 3941, or House Republicans’ Schools Not Shelters Act, threatens to take funding from any school that is used to temporarily house asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants.

Primarily, the bill would affect title I programs under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965.

The Schools Not Shelter Act passed the U.S. House on a vote of 222 to 201.

Fourth District Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia voted against the legislation yesterday to stand up for education funding, America’s school systems and asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants.

“Extreme MAGA Republicans assert the Schools Not Shelters Act seeks to keep our students safe and make up for learning loss, but neither of those claims are true,” McClellan said of her vote. “This bill is yet another example of the GOP’s concerning pattern of deflection and distraction. Instead of taking meaningful action to address the real issues impacting our students’ safety and academic progress, like gun violence, teacher shortages, or widespread attacks on our schools’ curriculums, House Republicans advanced a harmful, ineffective piece of legislation to demonize asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants and strip funding away from our schools. I voted no on this meaningless bill, and I urge my House Republican colleagues to confront the real issues facing American students and families.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has used schools, places of worship and community centers as temporary shelters for many years. H.R. 3941 would prohibit the emergency sheltering provided exclusively to one group — undocumented immigrants — unless it is in response to a natural disaster.