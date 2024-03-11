Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Jonah Goldberg, NPR’s Mara Liasson to talk politics at Bridgewater College
Politics, US & World

Jonah Goldberg, NPR’s Mara Liasson to talk politics at Bridgewater College

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
your vote matters
(© 1STunningART – stock.adobe.com)

Two of America’s most experienced political analysts will discuss national politics, current events and the upcoming election season during an endowed lecture in Cole Hall at Bridgewater College.

Jonah Goldberg a popular conservative pundit, and veteran NPR reporter Mara Liasson will pair up to deliver clear-cut analysis on the headlines impacting Americans in a panel discussion on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Bobbi Gentry, Bridgewater College Associate Professor of Political Science, will facilitate the panel discussion. Gentry, an expert in elections and youth voting, will be joined by BC undergraduate student Jory Cardoza ’26, a political science major.

Goldberg is a conservative political analyst, syndicated columnist and author of three best-selling books. Formerly senior editor at the National Review, Goldberg is currently founding editor-in-chief of the online magazine The Dispatch and host of the podcast The Remnant. Goldberg writes a weekly opinion column for the Los Angeles Times and regularly appears on CNN and NPR as a political commentator. Known for his conservative insight and keen wit, Goldberg offers audiences a bold, provocative critique of the political landscape with an approach that centers on liberal and conservative ideologies, economic policy and the changing role of modern-day media.

Liasson is an award-winning journalist and political correspondent. A veteran reporter with nearly four decades of experience, Liasson is currently national political correspondent for NPR, reporting on politics and policy for the newsmagazines Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson is also a regular contributor to Fox News Channel’s Special Report with Bret Baier and a panelist on FOX News Sunday. With her finger on the pulse of Washington politics, Liasson’s discussions are characterized by an engaging blend of factual rigor and accessible commentary, offering a comprehensive view of the current political landscape and its implications for the future.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7:30 p.m. The panel discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session. No recording is permitted, but a livestream of the event will be available at bridgewater.edu/march2024.

The endowed lecture is sponsored by the W. Harold Row Symposium on Reconciliation.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Update: Plane in fatal Bath County crash originated in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
2 Protesters block Interstate 95 in Virginia with ladders, chains, chicken wire
3 Necropsy complete on second whale that washed ashore in Virginia Beach
4 ‘Oppenheimer,’ with seven Oscars, steals the show at the 96th Academy Awards
5 Reece Beekman not even on the first team? ACC Basketball awards as farce

Latest News

virginia business economy
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Youngkin touts Virginia economy, which is only growing because of what’s going on in DC

Chris Graham
christopher bell
Sports

Podcast: Christopher Bell win in Phoenix caps emotional weekend for Joe Gibbs Racing

Rod Mullins

Christopher Bell was in the Championship 4 in Phoenix a few months ago, but engine issues ended his run at the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series title early that day.

Health, Local, Schools

‘Recovery is possible’: Staunton City Council member shares story of addiction, recovery

Rebecca Barnabi

Principal Tammy Lightner spoke to seniors at Staunton High School before introducing a special speaker who spoke to other grades earlier. 

uva reece beekman wake7
Basketball, Sports

Reece Beekman not even on the first team? ACC Basketball awards as farce

Chris Graham
protestor1
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Protesters block Interstate 95 in Virginia with ladders, chains, chicken wire

Crystal Graham
TikTok
Politics, US & World

Jason Miyares joins 19 Republican AGs in brief backing proposed Montana TikTok ban

Rebecca Barnabi
Oppenheimer
Arts & Culture, US & World

‘Oppenheimer,’ with seven Oscars, steals the show at the 96th Academy Awards

Larissa Goalder

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status