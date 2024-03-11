Jonah Goldberg, NPR’s Mara Liasson to talk politics at Bridgewater College

Two of America’s most experienced political analysts will discuss national politics, current events and the upcoming election season during an endowed lecture in Cole Hall at Bridgewater College.

Jonah Goldberg a popular conservative pundit, and veteran NPR reporter Mara Liasson will pair up to deliver clear-cut analysis on the headlines impacting Americans in a panel discussion on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Bobbi Gentry, Bridgewater College Associate Professor of Political Science, will facilitate the panel discussion. Gentry, an expert in elections and youth voting, will be joined by BC undergraduate student Jory Cardoza ’26, a political science major.

Goldberg is a conservative political analyst, syndicated columnist and author of three best-selling books. Formerly senior editor at the National Review, Goldberg is currently founding editor-in-chief of the online magazine The Dispatch and host of the podcast The Remnant. Goldberg writes a weekly opinion column for the Los Angeles Times and regularly appears on CNN and NPR as a political commentator. Known for his conservative insight and keen wit, Goldberg offers audiences a bold, provocative critique of the political landscape with an approach that centers on liberal and conservative ideologies, economic policy and the changing role of modern-day media.

Liasson is an award-winning journalist and political correspondent. A veteran reporter with nearly four decades of experience, Liasson is currently national political correspondent for NPR, reporting on politics and policy for the newsmagazines Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson is also a regular contributor to Fox News Channel’s Special Report with Bret Baier and a panelist on FOX News Sunday. With her finger on the pulse of Washington politics, Liasson’s discussions are characterized by an engaging blend of factual rigor and accessible commentary, offering a comprehensive view of the current political landscape and its implications for the future.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7:30 p.m. The panel discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session. No recording is permitted, but a livestream of the event will be available at bridgewater.edu/march2024.

The endowed lecture is sponsored by the W. Harold Row Symposium on Reconciliation.