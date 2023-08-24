Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Best LGBTQ-friendly colleges and universities list includes George Mason University
Schools, U.S.

Best LGBTQ-friendly colleges and universities list includes George Mason University

Crystal Graham
Published date:
lgbtq
(© 9nong – stock.adobe.com)

Campus Pride has released its annual Best of the Best list of the top 30 colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students. In Virginia, George Mason University made the list.

The list is composed of campuses with exceptional work in LGBTQ+ inclusive policies, programs and practices. The Top 30 recognizes these institutions’ efforts to create safe and welcoming campuses for LGBTQ+ students, staff and faculty.

“The Best of the Best list was first created in 2009 as a way to showcase colleges and universities that were committed to offering safe and inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ students, so that students and families could make informed choices about where to pursue higher education,” said Campus Pride Founder, CEO and Executive Director Shane Mendez Windmeyer. “In today’s climate, which finds LGBTQ+ identities being used as political talking points and laws being weaponized against LGBTQ+ people, the commitment to creating campuses that welcome and protect LGBTQ+ students can not be taken for granted. The colleges and universities that made our list this year deserve this highest recognition for the efforts they have made and continue to make.”

“At a time when many Republican-controlled states are persecuting trans and nonbinary young people, it is critical for colleges – especially institutions in more supportive states – to be sanctuaries for LGBTQ+ students, and the Best of the Best colleges have worked to be places where trans and nonbinary students feel welcomed and included,” said Dr. Genny Beemyn, coordinator of the Campus Pride Trans Policy Clearinghouse.

The full Campus Pride 2023 Best of the Best list is also available online at CampusPride.org/BestoftheBest.

2023 Best of the Best LGBTQ-Friendly Colleges and Universities

South

  • Elon University, Elon, NC
  • George Mason University, Fairfax, VA
  • Guilford College, Greensboro, NC
  • Northern Kentucky University, Highland Heights, KY
  • University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

Mid-Atlantic

  • Adelphi University, Garden City, NY
  • Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY
  • Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey-New Brunswick, New Brunswick, NJ
  • The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA
  • University of Maryland, College Park, College Park, MD
  • University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • University of Rochester, Rochester, NY

Midwest

  • Augsburg University, Minneapolis, MN
  • Indiana University, Bloomington, Bloomington, IN
  • Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS
  • Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, IL
  • Oakland University, Rochester, MI
  • Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN
  • The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
  • University of Illinois Chicago, Chicago, IL
  • University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, Eau Claire, WI
  • University of Wisconsin – Green Bay, Green Bay, WI
  • University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, Milwaukee, WI
  • Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, MO

New England

  • Tufts University, Medford, MA
  • University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Amherst, MA
  • University of Vermont, Burlington, VT

West

  • San Diego State University, San Diego, CA
  • Southern Oregon University, Ashland, OR
  • University of Colorado at Boulder, Boulder, CO

Texas and Florida laws ‘endanger and harm LGBTQ+ people’

Due to the passage of anti-LGBTQ state laws in Texas and Florida, Campus Pride excluded from consideration all colleges and universities from both states in the 2023 Best of the Best list.

These campuses, in many cases, have demonstrated a long-standing commitment to safe and inclusive learning environments; however, the new anti-LGBTQ laws effectively ban inclusion and support in programs, services and policies, according to Campus Pride.

“It is important that prospective students and families know that these Texas and Florida laws endanger and harm LGBTQ+ people and create a hostile and unwelcoming learning environment before going to school there,” Windmeyer said.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Tennessee’s AD says he never offered Tony Elliott the UT head coaching gig
2 North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
3 Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 
4 Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022
5 UVA head coach Tony Elliott names Tony Muskett starting QB for season opener

Latest News

lynchburg
Police, Virginia

Lynchburg Police seek information on missing, endangered 20-year-old woman

Chris Graham
Sports

Durham Bulls defeat Norfolk Tides, 3-1, snapping Tides’ winning streak at four

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (74-48) fell to the Durham Bulls (69-54), 3-1, on Thursday at Harbor Park.

abortion health sign protest rights women
Politics, U.S.

South Carolina remains ‘one of the most pro-life states in America’ with six-week abortion ban

Rebecca Barnabi

South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act limits most abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

vote
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Farm Bureau committee endorses 101 candidates for 2023 election

Rebecca Barnabi
Events, Local

Mixed media works by New York artist on display at Washington & Lee through October

Rebecca Barnabi
donald trump
Politics, U.S.

Analysis: GOP candidates would back a convicted felon for president, at their own peril

Chris Graham
chesapeake bay
Environment, Virginia

Virginia Water Board requires completion of Chesapeake Bay pollution reductions

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy