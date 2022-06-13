NBA Picks Today | NBA Finals Game 5 Predictions and Best Bets

On Monday, the 2022 NBA Finals continues; get free NBA Finals Game 5 predictions, odds, NBA picks today and best bets for Celtics vs Warriors on June 13 below. All NBA Finals odds were retrieved from BetOnline, one of the top NBA betting sites.

To watch the game live for free, YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming.

How To Bet on NBA Finals 2022 | NBA Picks Today

2022 NBA Finals Game 5 Predictions, Picks and Best Bets | Recap

On Monday, June 13, Game 5 of the NBA Finals can be watched live on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. In Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics beat the Warriors 120-108 at Chase Center. Then, Golden State bounced back in Game 2, defeating Boston 107-88 at home.

For Game 3, the Celtics bested the Warriors 116-100 at TD Garden. Next, in Game 4, the Dubs won 107-97 over the C’s at TD Garden. Now, for Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors are four-point favorites over the Celtics at Chase Center. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston has a 52% chance of winning Game 5 over Golden State.

2022 NBA Finals — Warriors vs Celtics Injuries — Game 5 Injury Report

Boston Celtics Injuries: PF Robert Williams III (questionable)

Golden State Warriors Injuries: SF Andre Iguodala (questionable) | SF Otto Porter Jr. (questionable) | C James Wiseman (out for the season)

Best NBA Bets: Free Celtics vs Warriors Pick — Celtics +4 (-112) | Preview

Furthermore, the Celtics had a horrible defensive effort in the fourth quarter of Game 4. Golden State outscored them 28-19 in the final quarter. In the Warriors’ 107-97 win, Stephen Curry ended his performance with another double-double. He amassed 43 points and 10 rebounds in 41 minutes played. Plus, the Dubs outrebounded the C’s 55-42.

Boston needed a 30-point outing from either Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum. But the team was cold in the second half. Tatum finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Brown ended his night with 21 points in 40 minutes of action. Tonight’s matchup is a must-win game for the Celtics. If they lose two straight contests, the Warriors will likely go on to win the series.

Celtics vs Warriors Betting Trends | NBA Picks Today for Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals

Additionally, regarding 2022 NBA Finals betting trends, the Celtics are 13-7 ATS in their last 20 games played. Next, the Warriors are 7-3 ATS in their previous 10 contests. More Celtics vs Warriors betting trends for Game 5 are featured below.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 13-2 ATS in their past 15 road games.

Not to mention, Boston is 10-4-1 ATS in its last 15 matchups against Golden State.

Next, the total has gone under in eight of the Celtics’ previous nine road meetings versus the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

On the other hand, the Warriors are 12-1 SU in their last 13 home games.

And Golden State is 5-1 ATS in its past six contests when playing as the favorite.

Also, the total has gone over in four of the Warriors’ previous six games played.

NBA Finals 2022 Game 5 Prediction | 2022 NBA Finals Game 5 Predictions, Picks, and Best Bets

Additionally, if the Celtics win Game 5, they would become 8-0 following a loss in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Fans are paying close attention to this pattern. Per the point spread consensus, 75% of bettors are expecting the Warriors to cover the spread at Chase Center tonight. To add to that statistic, about 71% of gamblers are anticipating the total will go over 211 in Game 5.

As stated above, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index shows the Celtics with a 52% probability of winning Game 5 on Monday night. Since Boston has not yet disappointed after a loss this postseason, it wouldn’t make sense for a bettor to pick against them tonight. So, pick the Celtics to win Game 5, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 211. Other 2022 NBA Finals Game 5 predictions, odds, NBA picks today and best bets are on the main page.

Bet Celtics +4 at BetOnline

