Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In Colorado
We’re ready for Monday Night Football in Week 5 and here is how you can bet on our Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs same game parlay in Colorado.
You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Raiders vs Chiefs parlay at +901.
By signing up to BetOnline, you can get a $1000 Same Game Parlay free bet to use on our Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs same game parlay.
Best Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks
- Chiefs to win@ -330 with BetOnline
- Total score over 47.5 @ -200 with BetOnline
- Devante Adams anytime TD scorer@ +105 BetOnline
- Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs@ +150 BetOnline
Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Chiefs to win -330 @ Betonline
The Raiders don’t do well when they’re on the road against the Chiefs, and have been against the spread in five of their last six encounters. The Chiefs are notoriously hard to break down at home, having won 74% of their home games since 2013.
Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points over over 47.5 -200 @ Betonline
The Chiefs’ dominance in this fixture is borne out when you look at the average scoreline when these two teams have met in their last ten games: 35.5-19.5. That translates to an average total of 55 in the last ten games, and it’s not beyond reason for this game to come close to that figure.
Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Devante Adams anytime TD scorer +105 @ Betonline
Wide receiver Devante Adams has been in top form for the Raiders, topping their numbers for most TDs, targets, and receiving yards. He will be a thorn in the side for a Chiefs team that is conceding 2.5 TDs per game on average this season.
Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 4: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs +150 @ Betonline
We cannot expect a high-scoring game to go by without having some mark of Patrick Mahomes on it. He currently has 11 passing TDs in four games, making him part of a tiny club of players who are in the double-digits on that metric.
Can I Bet On Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay In Colorado?
Anyone in Colorado can bet on Raiders vs Chiefs same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Colorado or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.
- 18 and over
- Be in Colorado or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
