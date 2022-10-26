Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
instagram dominates influencer marketing in the united states with a 45 share
Commercial

Instagram dominates Influencer Marketing in the United States with a 45% share

vyom
Last updated:

Instagram has cemented its position as the favorite social platform for influencers, especially in the United States. According to the numbers presented by AugustaFreePress.com, 45% of the entire spend on influencer marketing in the United States will go to Instagram-based influencers in 2022. Behind Instagram, YouTube is the second-biggest money-churning social platform in the country.  

Marketers to spend $2.2 billion on Instagram-based influencers

US marketers are expected to spend a total of $4.99 billion on influencer advertising in 2022, according to the data available on Statista. A significant chunk of this budget is expected to go to Instagram-based influencers. 

Instagram alone is expected to bring $2.23 billion in influencer advertising, making up 44.7% of the entire budget. YouTube, owned by Google, is the second-biggest platform for influencers in the US. It is expected to bring $948m for influencers this year in the US.

China-based social media app TikTok has been the latest entrant in the market, but it has quickly become really popular among US influencers. In 2022, TikTok is expected to cross Facebook in the US influencer advertising market. TikTok is expected to bring in $774.8 million in advertising spend.

Facebook’s downward slide in the influencer community continued in 2022. US Marketers are expected to spend $739 on Facebook-based influencers this year.

TikTok to overtake YouTube by 2024 in the US

The Statista data shows that TikTok has increasingly and aggressively become popular among US influencers at the expense of older platforms such as Facebook and YouTube. TikTok accounted for only 5.4% of US advertising spending on social media influencers in 2020. However, its share is expected to more than triple itself to 18.5% by 2024.

Meanwhile, Facebook’s share of the advertising budget is expected to go down from 19.3% to 13.3% during the same period. Similarly, YouTube’s share is predicted to go down from 23.7% in 2020 to 17.2% in 2024. One can expect this trend to continue even beyond 2024.

Interestingly, the fight for the number two spot doesn’t have much effect on the leader’s position. Instagram’s share in the influencer advertising budget is expected to remain almost constant during the period. Its stronghold among influencers confirms Instagram’s position as the leading platform for influencer advertising for the foreseeable future.

Vyom

Vyom Chaud left his IT job to follow his love for soccer. He has been writing about the beautiful game for the last 6 years contributing articles to The Daily Mail, Vocal, Fan Sided and many other publications. He can spin stories with numbers and thinks data is beautiful. An avid Arsenal fan, he spends most of his time dissecting the nuances of the game. He has played football, cricket and badminton at an amateur level.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall
Rebecca Barnabi
joshua dee bradford

Page County: Sheriff’s Office seeks information on disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford
Chris Graham

The Page County Sheriff’s Office been working on following up on leads and other information regarding the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford.

missing person

Roanoke: Police seek help locating missing 15-year-old
Chris Graham

The Roanoke Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old juvenile.

child vaccine

Early start and increase in respiratory illnesses in Virginia creates concern with children
Rebecca Barnabi
halloween trick or treaters

Trick-or-treat event returns to downtown Waynesboro Friday
Crystal Graham

Biden announces $23 million investment in Virginia union jobs, economic development
Rebecca Barnabi
Zach Trogdon DRPT

DRPT welcomes Zach Trogdon as its next Chief of Public Transportation
Crystal Graham