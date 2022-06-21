Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Tuesday 21st June

Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Five meetings in total, with four coming in England and one coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 34 races on Tuesday 21st June from the racing in the UK & Ireland.

The meetings from Beverley and Brighton get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Sligo, Newton Abbot and Newbury get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.30pm at Brighton, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.40pm at Newbury.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Beverley and one from Brighton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.

Daily horse racing betting tips: Beverley, Brighton, Sligo, Newton Abbot and Newbury

NAP – FLYINGDALE @ 4/1 with 888Sport – 1.45 Beverley

Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race in Yorkshire at Beverley Racecourse, where we have selected Fylingsdale to triumph in this Class 6 Handicap over five furlongs.

This 3-year-old filly won on her last outing which includes beating a rival horse in today’s race, Golden Gal. Fylingdale won by just over a length last time, but won going away, which makes us thing she can repeat this form and beat Golden Gal again. Only has a two-pound rise which she should be able to handle with ease.

Fylingdale for trainer Tim Easterby and jockey Sean Kirrane should go really well this afternoon and we fully expect her to make it back-to-back wins.

NEXT BEST – SMOKEY MALONE @ 3/1 with 888Sport – 3.30 Brighton



Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the south coast, where we have selected Smokey Malone to win this Class 6 Handicap over 1m3f198y.

The 4-year-old gelding boasts some impressive form, including a win, two runner-ups and a third place finish in his last four starts. Smokey Malone is the youngest and freshest horse in the field, and runs off second top weight this afternoon. She came in second last time out at Lingfield, running well on the all weather track. Her last win was the race before that at the same track, where she won on the flat turf over Torbellino, finish strongly.

Today’s run on the flat turf should bring out the best in him again, and Smokey Malone should go really well and have every chance over a trip he likes.

Check out all of our racing selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Beverley, Brighton, Sligo, Newton Abbot and Newbury on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 34 races:

