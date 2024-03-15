Countries
Virginia Lottery: Jackpot for Mega Millions drawing increases to $815 million
US & World

Virginia Lottery: Jackpot for Mega Millions drawing increases to $815 million

Crystal Graham
Published date:
The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing has just been increased to an estimated $815 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

If won, it would be the sixth largest jackpot since the game began in 2002; only five jackpots exceeding $1 billion have been higher.

Friday night’s drawing will be conducted as usual at the WSB-TV studio in Atlanta at 11 p.m.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won with two tickets in California on Dec. 8.

In the March 12 drawing, there were a total of 1,368,940 winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels.

Tickets for the $2 game are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports designated good causes and retailer commissions. Under Virginia law, all of those profits go to K-12 education in the Commonwealth.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

