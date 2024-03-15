Virginia Lottery: Jackpot for Mega Millions drawing increases to $815 million

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing has just been increased to an estimated $815 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

If won, it would be the sixth largest jackpot since the game began in 2002; only five jackpots exceeding $1 billion have been higher.

Friday night’s drawing will be conducted as usual at the WSB-TV studio in Atlanta at 11 p.m.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won with two tickets in California on Dec. 8.

In the March 12 drawing, there were a total of 1,368,940 winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels.

Tickets for the $2 game are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports designated good causes and retailer commissions. Under Virginia law, all of those profits go to K-12 education in the Commonwealth.