NBA Picks Today | NBA Finals Game 6 Predictions and Best Bets

On Monday, the 2022 NBA Finals continues; get free NBA Finals Game 6 predictions, odds, NBA picks today and best bets for Warriors vs Celtics on June 16 here. All NBA Finals odds were retrieved from BetOnline, one of the top NBA betting sites.

To watch the game live for free, YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming. All three streaming services have ABC.

How To Bet on NBA Finals 2022 | NBA Picks Today

2022 NBA Finals Game 6 Predictions, Picks and Best Bets | Recap

On Thursday, June 16, Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals can be watched live on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. In Game 1 of this series, the Celtics bested the Warriors 120-108 at Chase Center. Then, Golden State recovered in Game 2, winning 107-88 over Boston at home. In Game 3, the C’s defeated the Dubs 116-100 at TD Garden.

Next, the Warriors won 107-97 on the road in Game 4. On Monday, Golden State won 104-94 at Chase Center in Game 5. Now, the Celtics are 3.5-point favorites over the Warriors at TD Garden for Game 6. Upon further review of ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 68.4% probability of winning Game 6.

2022 NBA Finals — Warriors vs Celtics Injuries — Game 6 Injury Report

Golden State Warriors Injuries: C James Wiseman (out for the season)

Boston Celtics Injuries: No reported injuries

NBA Best Bets: Free Warriors vs Celtics Pick — Celtics -3.5 (-115) | Preview

For Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics are now in a must-win situation to stay alive in this series. After losing two consecutive games, bettors are convinced that Boston will likely drop one more contest in this Finals series in Game 7 at Chase Center. Anyhoo, in the Warriors’ 104-94 win over the Celtics in Game 5, Andrew Wiggins led his team in scoring. Not to mention, he finished with a double-double. He amassed 26 points and 13 rebounds in 43 minutes of action.

Needless to say, Game 5 could have been the turning point for the Warriors. Golden State has not lost two consecutive games since the 2019 NBA Finals. So, the odds are in their favor. The C’s would have to win two straight contests in order to win their 18th championship. This postseason, they won back-to-back games against the Nets, Heat and Bucks, but these said teams are Eastern Conference contenders. The Celtics have not yet won two consecutive contests versus the Warriors.

Warriors vs Celtics Betting Trends | NBA Picks Today for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals

Additionally, for 2022 NBA Finals betting trends, the Warriors are 2-6 ATS in their last eight contests. To add to that betting statistic, the Celtics are 13-7 SU in their previous 20 games played at TD Garden. Other Warriors vs Celtics betting trends for Game 6 are available below.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 8-3 ATS in their past 11 contests.

Also, the total has gone under in eight of Golden State’s last 12 road meetings against Boston.

Next, the Dubs are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games played on a Thursday.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

On the other side, the total has gone over in the Celtics’ past six contests played on a Thursday.

The total has gone under in 14 of Boston’s previous 18 meetings versus Golden State.

For one final note, the total has gone under in six of the Celtics’ last nine games.

NBA Finals 2022 Game 6 Prediction | 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 Predictions, Picks, and Best Bets

Moreover, the Celtics are 7-1 following a loss in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Nothing lasts forever. Do they have anything left in the tank? Boston committed 18 turnovers at Chase Center in Game 5. The C’s outrebounded the Dubs 47-39 as well. Execution is everything in professional sports. This applies especially for a team sport, such as basketball, hockey or football.

In addition to Stephen Curry scoring just 16 points in Game 5, the Warriors finished with nine steals and shot only 22.5% from downtown. Boston’s defeat on Monday night might have given Golden State its seventh NBA title. Since the C’s are aiming to avoid a third straight loss to stay alive in this series, gamblers are anticipating a solid performance from Boston’s starters in Game 6.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will deliver down the stretch. After all, their season is on the line. Considering the betting trends and projections for this elimination game, pick the Celtics to win Game 6 at TD Garden, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 210. More 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 predictions, picks, best bets and odds are on the main page.

