How to Bet on Rodriguez vs Rungvisai | Texas Sports Betting Guide

How to Bet on Rodriguez vs Rungvisai

The WBC World Super-Flyweight Title is on the line this weekend in Texas, as Jesse Rodriguez makes the first defence of his crown against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. Here is how you can bet on this huge fight if you are a Texas bettor and are looking to place a wager on this tantalising 115-pound match-up.

How to Bet on Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in Texas

The Top Texas Sports Betting Sites for Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

How to Watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in Texas

🥊 Boxing Match: Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

📊 Records: Jesse Rodriguez (15-0, 10 Wins by KO) | Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 Wins by KO)

📅 Date: June 25th, 2022

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST

🏆 Title: WBC World Super-Flyweight Title

📺 TV Channel: DAZN

🏟 Venue: Tech Port Arena, San Antonio, Texas, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Jesse Rodriguez -500 | Srisaket Sor Rungvisai +350

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai Fight Odds | Odds To Win Super-Flyweight World Title Clash

After winning the WBC super-flyweight title in his last fight, Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez makes the first defence of his belt against the former world champion and boxing legend, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

Rodriguez became the youngest active world champion in professional boxing after beating Carlos Cuadras in February via unanimous decision at just 22-years-old, and faces the experienced, former super-flyweight king. Rungvisai has 50 wins in his career, claiming an incredible 43 of these wins via stoppage.

This is without question the biggest test of Rodriguez’s career, with Rungvisai having fought at the top level of the sport for almost a decade. The Thai southpaw has two wins over boxing legend, Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez, as well as a win over Juan Francisco Estrada. This is elite competition and ‘Bam’ will need to be punch perfect if he is to topple a boxing legend at the Tech Port Arena this Saturday night.

On paper, Rodriguez is a heavy favourite, but Rungvisai will be coming to Texas to win and will believe he has the beating of ‘Bam’ without any shadow of a doubt. What a fight we have on our hands this weekend in the 115-pound division between two of the best fighters in the division!

Bet Odds Play Jesse Rodriguez -500 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai +350 Draw +1800

The Best Boxing Betting Sites in Texas for Rodriguez vs Rungvisai

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai Picks and Predictions