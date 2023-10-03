Countries
Powerball reaches $1.2 billion after no winner Monday; third largest jackpot in game's history
Powerball reaches $1.2 billion after no winner Monday; third largest jackpot in game’s history

Crystal Graham
Published date:
powerball lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The Powerball jackpot has now reached an estimated $1.2 billion after no winner on Monday night. This is the third largest jackpot in the game’s history. The next drawing will take place Wednesday night.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday – white balls 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and red Powerball 5. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The Monday drawing produced more than 2.7 million winning tickets across the country, including two tickets, sold in Delaware and Michigan, that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

Two other tickets, sold in New York and South Carolina, matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play.

Other big wins from Monday night include 70 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 12 tickets that won $100,000 prizes. The Virginia Lottery has not reported if any of these winners were from Virginia.

This jackpot marks the first time in Powerball game history that back-to-back cycles have generated billion dollar grand prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19 in California, when a single ticket won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.2 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $551.7 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. All Virginia Lottery profits, including those from the sale of Powerball tickets, go to K-12 education in Virginia. In fiscal year 2023, the lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

