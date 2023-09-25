Countries
Powerball jackpot tonight reaches $785 million; four winners Saturday night for $1M
U.S. & World

Powerball jackpot tonight reaches $785 million; four winners Saturday night for $1M

Crystal Graham
Published date:
powerball lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The Powerball jackpot has reached its fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history: $785 million. The next drawing will be tonight at 10:59 p.m.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and red Powerball 21. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The Saturday drawing produced more than 1.5 million winning tickets across the country, including three tickets in California, Florida and New York, that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

One ticket in Michigan matched all five white balls and doubled the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the prize multiplier feature, Power Play, for an additional $1 per play.

Other big wins from Saturday night include 30 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and nine tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $1.08 billion jackpot. Since then, there have been 28 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $785 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $367 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the state where the ticket was sold. All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2023, the lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

