Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Powerball jackpot picks up steam for second time this summer, up to $550M
U.S.

Powerball jackpot picks up steam for second time this summer, up to $550M

Crystal Graham
Published date:
powerball lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The jackpot for Powerball has climbed to an estimated $550 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night. There was no jackpot winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 9, 25, 27, 53, 66 and red Powerball 5. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The Monday drawing produced more than 745,000 winning tickets across the country, including one ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize.

The Powerball jackpot was previously hit in the July 19 drawing when a ticket in California won a prize worth $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won. Since then, there have been 23 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $550 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $266 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2023, the lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Rain helps tamper Shenandoah National Park wildfire; 30 percent contained now
2 Digital connection: Eligible Virginians qualify for monthly broadband services discount
3 One way the quarterback controversy at UVA could play out: Call this one the worst-case scenario
4 The Business Side: UVA Football still can’t get the gameday experience right
5 Patina Italian Inspired: High integrity, simple ingredients, contemporary approach

Latest News

charlottesville virginia map
Culture, Local

Charlottesville celebrates diversity and inclusivity with week of events, activities

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, U.S.

Legislation would require companies disclose more workforce information, including turnover rates

Rebecca Barnabi

The Workforce Investment Disclosure Act would require public companies to disclose basic human capital metrics.

Ann E. Wall headshot
Local, Politics

Albemarle County: Wall returns home for Deputy County Executive job

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County has named its next Deputy County Executive – Ann E. Wall. Wall will succeed Doug Walker, who recently retired after 10 years in the position.

mark milley
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S.

The security dilemma in the nuclear age: Is it possible to be ‘better than our enemy’?

Chris Graham
police lights at night
Police, Virginia

Richmond: 31-year-old victim identified in Hull Street single-vehicle crash

Crystal Graham
ukraine
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S.

Depleted uranium, one of the playthings of war, won’t bring peace to Ukraine

Robert C. Koehler
Health, Virginia

Boulder Crest Foundation retreat facility receives 2023 Spirit of Virginia Award

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy