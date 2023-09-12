Powerball jackpot picks up steam for second time this summer, up to $550M

The jackpot for Powerball has climbed to an estimated $550 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night. There was no jackpot winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 9, 25, 27, 53, 66 and red Powerball 5. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The Monday drawing produced more than 745,000 winning tickets across the country, including one ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize.

The Powerball jackpot was previously hit in the July 19 drawing when a ticket in California won a prize worth $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won. Since then, there have been 23 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $550 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $266 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2023, the lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.