Powerball jackpot up to $596M; two tickets from Wednesday night top $1M

There was no jackpot winner in Wednesday night’s Powerball, but the drawing did produce two new millionaires.

A ticket in Missouri matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. A ticket in South Carolina won a $2 million prize by matching all five white balls and including the prize multiplier feature, Power Play.

The numbers drawn were white balls 22, 30, 37, 44, 45 and red Powerball 18. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $596 million for the next drawing on Saturday night.

The Wednesday drawing produced more than 885,000 winning tickets across the country.

The Powerball jackpot was previously hit in the July 19 drawing when a ticket in California won a prize worth $1.08 billion.

If a player wins the jackpot on Saturday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $596 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $288.2 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2023, the lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.