Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Powerball jackpot up to $596M; two tickets from Wednesday night top $1M
U.S.

Powerball jackpot up to $596M; two tickets from Wednesday night top $1M

Crystal Graham
Published date:
powerball lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

There was no jackpot winner in Wednesday night’s Powerball, but the drawing did produce two new millionaires.

A ticket in Missouri matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. A ticket in South Carolina won a $2 million prize by matching all five white balls and including the prize multiplier feature, Power Play.

The numbers drawn were white balls 22, 30, 37, 44, 45 and red Powerball 18. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $596 million for the next drawing on Saturday night.

The Wednesday drawing produced more than 885,000 winning tickets across the country.

The Powerball jackpot was previously hit in the July 19 drawing when a ticket in California won a prize worth $1.08 billion.

If a player wins the jackpot on Saturday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $596 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $288.2 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2023, the lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Charlottesville, Albemarle County residents encouraged to conserve water as drought continues
2 Powerball jackpot picks up steam for second time this summer, up to $550M
3 Virginia inmate still on the run one month after escape from Richmond area hospital
4 UVA AD Carla Williams solidifies position politically with VAF, Wally Walker hires
5 Elliott tries to downplay UVA QB controversy: ‘They make each other better’

Latest News

Politics, U.S.

House bill seeks to prohibit cosmetics testing on animals in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, Virginia

‘Yin-yang kind of relationship’ leads VCU team to discover proteins which might treat colon cancer

Rebecca Barnabi

Study findings published Friday in Cell Reports are the result of the work of a team of scientists at VCU Massey Cancer Center.

measuring sound in hallway of music event
Local, Politics

Waynesboro purchases decibel meter, reviewing noise ordinance related to entertainment venues

Crystal Graham

The City of Waynesboro has heard from local business owners about its noise ordinance and is working to determine if amendments are needed to the current policy.

biden trump
Politics, U.S.

Ben Cline backs impeachment push: Tim Kaine calls it what is is, ‘a fishing expedition’

Chris Graham
farm sprinkler
Environment, Local

Board of Supervisors declares drought warning for Augusta County

Crystal Graham
guns congress
Politics, U.S.

Lawmakers push Biden Administration on further action to combat gun violence

Rebecca Barnabi
south nags head OBX outer banks beach
Environment, U.S.

Hurricane Lee to bring dangerous rip currents, waves to Outer Banks

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy