Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion; three people in Virginia win $50K
U.S. & World

Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion; three people in Virginia win $50K

Crystal Graham
Published date:
powerball lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.4 billion for the next drawing on Saturday night.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and red Powerball 1. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Saturday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and fifth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday night produced more than 3.2 million winning tickets across the country, including seven tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The winners were from California, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Three tickets (sold in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Texas) matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play.

Other big wins include 81 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 13 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

A total of 86,410 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in the Wednesday Powerball drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery. That includes three tickets that each won $50,000. Those three tickets each matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.

The $50k winning tickets in Virginia were bought at:

  • 7-Eleven, 11519 Leesburg Pike, Herndon
  • Crosspoint Market, 8912 Village Shops Drive, Fairfax Station
  • Thrift Mart/Truck Plaza, 5420 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg

The upcoming Powerball drawing on Saturday will be 34th drawing in the jackpot run, and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

If a player wins the jackpot on Saturday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.4 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $643.7 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. All Virginia Lottery profits, including those from the sale of Powerball tickets, go to K-12 education in Virginia. In fiscal year 2023, the lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

