Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion; three people in Virginia win $50K

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.4 billion for the next drawing on Saturday night.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and red Powerball 1. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Saturday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and fifth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday night produced more than 3.2 million winning tickets across the country, including seven tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The winners were from California, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Three tickets (sold in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Texas) matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play.

Other big wins include 81 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 13 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

A total of 86,410 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in the Wednesday Powerball drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery. That includes three tickets that each won $50,000. Those three tickets each matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.

The $50k winning tickets in Virginia were bought at:

7-Eleven, 11519 Leesburg Pike, Herndon

Crosspoint Market, 8912 Village Shops Drive, Fairfax Station

Thrift Mart/Truck Plaza, 5420 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg

The upcoming Powerball drawing on Saturday will be 34th drawing in the jackpot run, and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

If a player wins the jackpot on Saturday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.4 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $643.7 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. All Virginia Lottery profits, including those from the sale of Powerball tickets, go to K-12 education in Virginia. In fiscal year 2023, the lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Related stories

Powerball reaches $1.2 billion after no winner Monday; third largest jackpot in game’s history

Virginia continues to rack up winners in Powerball; jackpot now $1.04 billion

Will the next Powerball jackpot reach $1B? Current estimate is $925M

Powerball winners in Virginia include $100k and $50k in Sept. 25 drawing

Powerball jackpot increases to $835 million for Wednesday drawing

Powerball jackpot tonight reaches $785 million; four winners Saturday night for $1M

Powerball jackpot increases to $750 million for Saturday drawing

Powerball lottery continues to rise; jackpot now estimated at $725 million

Powerball climb continues; jackpot estimated at $672M for Wednesday drawing

No winner: Powerball jackpot grows to $638M for Monday night drawing

Powerball jackpot up to $596M; two tickets from Wednesday night top $1M

Powerball jackpot picks up steam for second time this summer, up to $550M

$1M winner from Virginia in Powerball drawing; jackpot up to $522M tonight