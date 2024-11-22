Countries
Local News

Scammers using Waynesboro PD names, phone number to con residents

Crystal Graham
Published date:
incoming call unknown scammers
(© terovesalainen – stock.adobe.com)

Scammers appear to be targeting the Waynesboro community, and the police department is warning residents to beware.

The department has received multiple reports regarding a telephone scam using names of local officers to add credibility to the fraudulent claims.

The individuals behind the scam are reportedly offering to issue or cancel outstanding warrants in exchange for immediate payment.

The scammers appear to be using a spoofing application to make their calls look as though they are coming from the department’s official phone number.

“We want to remind the public that the Waynesboro Police Department does not accept payment to resolve warrants or issue them based on failure to meet financial demands,” the police department said in a statement posted to its social media account.

If you receive one of these suspicious phone calls or have any information regarding this scam, contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

