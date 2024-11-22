Scammers using Waynesboro PD names, phone number to con residents

Scammers appear to be targeting the Waynesboro community, and the police department is warning residents to beware.
The department has received multiple reports regarding a telephone scam using names of local officers to add credibility to the fraudulent claims.
The individuals behind the scam are reportedly offering to issue or cancel outstanding warrants in exchange for immediate payment.
The scammers appear to be using a spoofing application to make their calls look as though they are coming from the department’s official phone number.
“We want to remind the public that the Waynesboro Police Department does not accept payment to resolve warrants or issue them based on failure to meet financial demands,” the police department said in a statement posted to its social media account.
If you receive one of these suspicious phone calls or have any information regarding this scam, contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.
