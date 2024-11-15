Harrisonburg: Sophisticated scammers are impersonating police officers, threatening jail

Scammers are impersonating police officers and threatening jail time or fines for alleged citations in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is aware that individuals are impersonating officers and calling unsuspecting victims and requiring them to respond immediately.

The scammers are telling victims they missed jury duty or have another outstanding citation.

When a message is left and a resident returns the call to learn more about their fines, a phone menu gives the impression that they have reached the HPD’s main phone line.

The HPD said in a statement that it does not ask community members for money in exchange for dropping charges, removing citations or for missing jury duty.

No legitimate law enforcement agency will ever ask for gift cards or cryptocurrency in exchange for their service.

Scammers often use threatening tactics like jail time, fines or criminal charges to scare victims into sending them money quickly.

Warning signs of an impersonation scam

A sense of urgency to scare victims into sending money right away

to scare victims into sending money right away A threat of criminal charges or legal action if money is not sent

of criminal charges or legal action if money is not sent Requests for gift cards or cryptocurrency as payment

or as payment Requests for sensitive information like passwords, account numbers, social security number, etc.

If you have received a similar phone call, do not call back and delete the voicemail, according to police.

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to this scam in Harrisonburg, please call (540) 434-4436 to make a report.