Home Scam alert: City of Waynesboro has received reports of suspicious emails
Local News

Scam alert: City of Waynesboro has received reports of suspicious emails

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Waynesboro water bill scam
(© Song_about_summer – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Waynesboro is alerting residents about a potential scam circulating through email about water bills.

The city reports the emails appear to be from the city claiming to have “critical information” concerning a water bill.

The city sent out an alert today reminding residents that it does not send unsolicited emails regarding water bills. The city will only send an email if you have specifically requested it or if mail to your residence has been returned.

If you receive a suspicious email, the city encourages you to contact the city department directly for verification.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

