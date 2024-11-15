Scam alert: City of Waynesboro has received reports of suspicious emails

The City of Waynesboro is alerting residents about a potential scam circulating through email about water bills.

The city reports the emails appear to be from the city claiming to have “critical information” concerning a water bill.

The city sent out an alert today reminding residents that it does not send unsolicited emails regarding water bills. The city will only send an email if you have specifically requested it or if mail to your residence has been returned.

If you receive a suspicious email, the city encourages you to contact the city department directly for verification.