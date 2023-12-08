Countries
Home Podcast: #TeamAFP discusses dog shooting, Swiftie ticket scam, winter storm
Podcast: #TeamAFP discusses dog shooting, Swiftie ticket scam, winter storm

Chris Graham
chris graham crystal graham afpCrystal Graham joins the show to discuss the latest in the case of an Augusta County man accused of shooting the service dog of a neighbor, a military veteran with PTSD.

We also get the details on a recent attempt by a scam artist to separate Crystal and $1,600 of her money, ostensibly the price for four tickets to a 2024 Taylor Swift concert, but when it seems too good to be true, it probably is – and was in this case.

We wrap with the latest on the wild Sunday weather forecast, which includes wind, thunderstorms and … snow?

