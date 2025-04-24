Lifeworks Project and a number of community partners will host the third annual Jobfest ’25 at the Waynesboro Public Library on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On-the-spot interviews will be offered by more than 17 businesses participating in the event. Business casual attire is preferred.
If you are seeking a career in trade, construction, healthcare or interested in a paid apprenticeship, you are encouraged to attend Jobfest ’25. The event will be held on the lower level of the library.
Participating businesses include:
- Augusta Health
- Blauch Brothers
- Nielsen Contractors
- Network 2 Work
- Target
- Walmart
- City of Waynesboro
- Americare Plus
- Virginia Career Works
- Riddleberger Brothers
- Fountain Fund
- Food Lion
- Pipelines and Pathways
- People Ready
- Hall Community Services
- Harrisonburg United Way
- DuPont Community Credit Union
For more information or to register a business, call (540) 299-1322.
