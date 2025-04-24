Home Waynesboro: Jobfest ’25 to connect job seekers with local employers
Waynesboro: Jobfest ’25 to connect job seekers with local employers

Crystal Graham
Jobfest ’25 job interview
Lifeworks Project and a number of community partners will host the third annual Jobfest ’25 at the Waynesboro Public Library on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On-the-spot interviews will be offered by more than 17 businesses participating in the event. Business casual attire is preferred.

If you are seeking a career in trade, construction, healthcare or interested in a paid apprenticeship, you are encouraged to attend Jobfest ’25. The event will be held on the lower level of the library.

Participating businesses include:

  • Augusta Health
  • Blauch Brothers
  • Nielsen Contractors
  • Network 2 Work
  • Target
  • Walmart
  • City of Waynesboro
  • Americare Plus
  • Virginia Career Works
  • Riddleberger Brothers
  • Fountain Fund
  • Food Lion
  • Pipelines and Pathways
  • People Ready
  • Hall Community Services
  • Harrisonburg United Way
  • DuPont Community Credit Union

For more information or to register a business, call (540) 299-1322.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

