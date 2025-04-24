Lifeworks Project and a number of community partners will host the third annual Jobfest ’25 at the Waynesboro Public Library on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On-the-spot interviews will be offered by more than 17 businesses participating in the event. Business casual attire is preferred.

If you are seeking a career in trade, construction, healthcare or interested in a paid apprenticeship, you are encouraged to attend Jobfest ’25. The event will be held on the lower level of the library.

Participating businesses include:

Augusta Health

Blauch Brothers

Nielsen Contractors

Network 2 Work

Target

Walmart

City of Waynesboro

Americare Plus

Virginia Career Works

Riddleberger Brothers

Fountain Fund

Food Lion

Pipelines and Pathways

People Ready

Hall Community Services

Harrisonburg United Way

DuPont Community Credit Union

For more information or to register a business, call (540) 299-1322.

