Rebecca Barnabi
job interview
The University of Mary Washington will host a mini-conference for job seekers on Thursday, May 15, including alumni and local federal workers who have been laid off.

In the interest of cutting government waste, President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have laid off thousands of federal workers across most agencies, including the National Park Service, FBI, Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, National Institutes of Health and Department of Veterans Affairs.

UMW provides resources and programs for alumni taking the step toward their next career move, and Fredericksburg-area federal workers who have been laid off are encouraged to attend the mini-conference from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Fredericksburg. Job seekers will learn how to effectively communicate job experience, craft resumes and use resources.

“We want to serve our alumni and the community around Mary Washington in a truly meaningful and positive way, and that is what this event is for. With options for many career paths and resources tailored to federal workers, UMW continues to be an educational resource for the local as well as the Northern Virginia region focused on meeting the needs of our community, particularly as it relates to career management in the current moment,” Assistant Director of Career Education Mary Becelia said.

What I Can Do Now: A Mini-Conference for Job Seekers” will feature panel discussions and an interactive workshop. Sessions will reveal immediate resources, lessons on how to use AI as a tool in the application process and tips to catch employers’ attention. Attendees will learn how to quickly update their education, add new certifications and customize their résumés and cover letters. The half-day event, hosted by UMW Alumni Engagement, Center for Career and Professional Development and Continuing and Professional Studies, is free and open to the public, with registration required.

“UMW has taken up the call to host a conference to upskill folks who may not have looked for a job in a long time. We want to help people feel they can take the next step and go in the next direction. UMW is all about critical and creative thinking and using emerging technology to build skills and community,” Director of Continuing and Professional Programs Teresa Segelken said.

Previously collected skillsets count for job seekers and for individuals who want to pursue a degree.

“Your work experience is valued. You can put it into a portfolio class for elective credit. If you are a degree completer, your work experience can transfer to college credit,” said Associate Dean of Graduate Admissions Christy Pack.

Individuals who seek an advanced degree can choose from UMW’s AACSB-accredited Master of Business Administration (MBA) or the Master of Education (M.Ed.), with programs in elementary, middle grades, secondary, preK-12 and special education.

The MBA at UMW is concentrated into 30 credits and may be completed in two years or less, which allows students to earn a degree at their own pace. Courses are offered online. The GRE and GMAT are not required for admission. Tailored to career climbers, industry specialists and entrepreneurs, the program encourages individuals to stay ahead and stand out.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

