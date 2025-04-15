The Virginia Department of Health had more than $219 million in funds rescinded by the federal government leading to the elimination of more than 500 contract positions.

Thirteen full-time positions and 517 contract positions have been placed on hold or eliminated, VDH told AFP in a statement on Monday.

The cuts come after federally funded COVID grants were terminated effective March 24, much sooner than the original end dates. VDH was notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 25 that the grants ended effective midnight on March 24.

“Affected staff, contractors, and partner organizations have been notified,” read the statement from VDH. “Where appropriate, personnel in eliminated positions have been considered for vacant positions within VDH.”

The funds were awarded to specific COVID-19 mitigation efforts including prevention, immunization and vaccines initiatives and efforts to address health disparities among high-risk and underserved populations.

“VDH leadership continues to analyze the impacts these changes have on operations,” the statement said. “Over the coming weeks, VDH leadership will determine whether and if alternative funding sources are available and appropriate for impacted services.

“VDH remains focused on providing core essential public health functions across the Commonwealth, and local health departments are still operating and open for services.”

VDH: Breaking down the terminated grants

Epidemiology and laboratory capacity for prevention and control of emerging infectious diseases

Previous grant end date: July 2026

Total award: $679,738,114

Balance: $158,591,212

Immunization and vaccines for children

Previous grant end date: June 2025

Total award: $163,390,008

Balance: $56,029,756

Virginia initiative to address COVID-19 health disparities among populations at high-risk and underserved

Previous grant end date: December 2025

Total award: $27,344,292

Balance: $4,562,403

Blue Ridge Health District: ‘Devastated to lose such wonderful team members’

The Blue Ridge Health District, one of 35 health districts under VDH, announced the news in an email sent to subscribers on Monday. The newsletter indicated that the Community Health Worker Program was the hardest hit, leading to significant reductions in staff.

“We’re devastated to lose such wonderful team members and are working hard to cover the needs of existing clients,” the newsletter stated. “This change will limit our participation in local events and reduce the number of clients seen for community health services. Please bear with us as we navigate this transition and reassess our community engagement strategy.”

The BRHD has five health departments and one community-based clinic providing public health services to more than 250,000 people in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties, according to its website.

For community health-related requests or referral needs, the Blue Ridge Health District recommends contacting Willie Mae Gray at (434) 270-3216 or [email protected].

HHS: Will no longer waste billions on ‘non-existent pandemic’

A coalition of states have sued the Trump administration over its decision to cut funds toward COVID-19 initiatives and various health projects across the country. Attorneys general and other officials from 23 states sued in federal court arguing the cuts were illegal, the government did not provide facts to the support the cuts, and it will result in “serious harm to public health.”

Virginia was not one of the states participating in the lawsuit against U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., asking for an injunction.

The HHS said in a statement to AP News that it “will no longer waste billions of taxpayer dollars responding to a non-existent pandemic that Americans moved on from years ago.”

The lawsuit is ongoing.

Explainer: What is role of community health worker?

The average community health worker, or CHW, in Virginia earns $50,000 per year. Factors for pay include location, education and experience.

The CHW provides basic health and medical care to members of underprivileged communities including minorities, refuges or immigrants, homeless individuals, low-income populations, rural communities, marginalized groups, and mental health and substance abuse populations.

The primary roles of CHW typically include patient or peer advocacy, community health education, promoting healthy habits and preventative screenings, community outreach and case management or coordination to ensure patients are following prescribed treatment plans or health recommendations.

Some job titles for CHW include health navigator, health advocate, peer advocate, case manager, care manager, care coordinator, community outreach coordinator or community health representative.

In addition to health departments, community health workers also work in hospitals, non-profits and community organizations.

