Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 8.9M Americans work multiple jobs in 2025

Amid fears of an impending recession, many Americans are already feeling the pinch of household budgets and juggling multiple jobs to make ends meet.

To be precise, as reported by Forbes, 8.9 million Americans work multiple jobs now, the highest number since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began keeping track in 1994. They clock in every weekday morning for a full-time job and clock out at 5 p.m. only to clock in to a second job, perhaps a remote or freelance opportunity.

Data reveals that employees working multiple jobs hold college degrees, according to the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis. In 2019, 45.1 percent working multiple jobs held a college degree, and in 2024, 50.2 percent held a college degree. “Overemployment,” as it is called, is providing no work/life balance for Americans and is causing employees to rethink careers and financial security.

In February 2025, the consumer price index report showed that the cost of food, shelter and energy rose 2.8 percent compared to February 2024. Add salaries that have not increased to keep up with inflation, especially with housing costs, and Americans are finding it difficult to even work one paycheck to the next paycheck.

The American job market has become more competitive as more Americans earned college degrees: 21.2 percent of Americans earned a degree in 1994 compared to 37.7 percent in 2022. Known as credential inflation, the job market has become a highly competitive situation with candidates who are more educated than others vying for positions with necessary salary growth to outpace living expenses.

Second jobs are also necessary in a job market in which employers are cutting hours. In February 2024, payrolls for the average workweek were 34.3 hours, but that average workweek is down to 34.1 hours as of February 2025.

The side hustle was introduced with the gig economy, which created platforms such as Airbnb and Uber. Remote work also cut out commutes, so employees have more time for a side hustle. The trend includes two groups: individuals working second jobs for financial need and individuals working second jobs to speed up financial goals or explore a business venture.

The future outlook is that Americans will continue to work multiple jobs, but whether this is temporary or a new restructure of American employment will not be known for several decades.